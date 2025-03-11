Split Fiction chapter 8: Split Up walkthrough

The Split Up walkthrough in Split Fiction throws players into a reality-bending challenge unlike anything before. After the emotional finale of chapter 7, Zoe and Mio find themselves in two completely different versions of the world — one a futuristic sci-fi metropolis and the other a lush fantasy wilderness. This disorienting shift forces players to rely on sharp communication and clever puzzle-solving as their individual perspectives overlap and influence each other in real time.

Yes, the confusion is intentional. Each player’s world exists simultaneously, meaning that while their surroundings seem different, their actions directly impact the other’s reality. This mechanic challenges coordination in a new way, forcing the player into a test of perception, teamwork, and timing. Let’s break down how to navigate chapter 8: Split Up in Split Fiction, shall we?

A guide on Split Up (chapter 8) in Split Fiction

Glimpse from chapter 8: Split Up in Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)

First puzzle: Spinning cranes & tree stumps

Once the players reunite, the first puzzle in Split Up involves using moving platforms to traverse the environment.

Step onto buttons or tree stumps to spin nearby cranes or trees, allowing the other player to grapple across.

Push the box or mushroom beneath a wooden ledge so Zoe can jump onto it and reach the next platform.

From there, Zoe can push down a pole or tree, creating a bridge for Mio to cross.

Second puzzle: The crane & carnivorous plant challenge

Next, one player must take control of a crane or a giant carnivorous plant to open the next area.

Mio must operate the machine or plant using a nearby console.

As Zoe moves across the area, Mio should time its movements to make the machine/plant bite at specific connectors or orange flowers along the way.

Activating both connectors/flowers will unlock the massive door, leading to the next section.

Third puzzle: Electric fields & water rafts

In this section, Zoe must dive into the water and pull a floating platform or raft for Mio to cross. However, only Mio can see the electric fields ahead.

Mio must guide Zoe, telling her when to stop and when to move forward to avoid the electricity.

After passing the first field, Mio can climb up to the left and jump across the second electric barrier.

Zoe should be waiting with the raft on the other side. Once Mio makes it across, she can pull a lever to lift them to the next area.

Fourth puzzle: The cannon & the firefish

Completing the chapter in Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)

Now, Mio gets a cannon, and Zoe gains control of a lever that adjusts its aim. But there’s a catch — only Zoe can see the targets.

Zoe must guide Mio by looking at her screen and telling her when to fire.

Mio must time her shots to hit the passing firefish, which appear as obstacles over the red door or fire.

Landing successful shots opens the double doors ahead, leading to the next sub-chapter, A Warm Greeting.

This puzzle tests communication, as neither player has all the information alone. Failure means resetting, so careful teamwork is essential to complete this challenging chapter.

