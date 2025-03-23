There are twenty-one trophies in Split Fiction for you to collect. Chair the Load achievement is a bronze trophy and is easy to achieve. This quest is a part of Chapter Four - Final Dawn (Test Chamber Checkpoint). To complete this mission you and your partner need to work together.

In this guide, you will learn how to accomplish Chair the Load achievement in Split Fiction.

How to accomplish Chair the Load achievement in Split Fiction

Follow the cutscene to unlock the achievement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Hazelight Studios).

To start this level, you must choose Chapter Four - Final Dawn; Test Chamber checkpoint, and go to the Moon Market, the side mission in Split Fiction. When the mission begins, move forward onto a platform, jump on a moving platform, and then again on a rectangular platform to unlock the door before you.

When the door has been unlocked it will be transformed into a platform that will help you move forward. You and your partner will find a set of pillars to help you get across by climbing on them one by one. When you get across the next set of platforms and jump up on a wall ahead, onto the last set of platforms.

You and your partner will reach an area where you will encounter a bubble when you try to get across it a cutscene will be played. In the cutscene, you and your partner will find be in front of a gate that leads you and your partner to three cats. but after seeing you the cats will run away in different directions after getting scared.

As soon as you run forward to get ahold of the cats, one of the players will take the lead and go towards the left side. When you and your partner get to the left side of the gate, you will find a Wizard's shop. The Wizard shop will have a magic wand sitting out which one of the players who is in the lead has to grab it.

When player one grabs the wand from the Wizard shop, they can use it on player two. Using the wand will transform the other player into different animals or items. Player one will use the wand on player two and transform it into a chair. Once the other player is in the form of a chair, the achievement Chair the Load will be unlocked and the quest will be completed in Split Fiction.

This achievement in Split Fiction is quite easy and fun to unlock, and it also does not take too much effort to complete.

For more guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

