Split Fiction: How to solve Down the Rabbit Hole puzzle

The Down the Rabbit Hole puzzle in Split Fiction is a physics-based challenge in Chapter 6 (Isolation) that requires a balance of gliding, magnetic platforming, and precise coordination between Mio and Zoe. It’s not overly difficult but the magnetic panel section at the end can throw players off if not prepared.

Ad

Mio needs to maneuver carefully with air currents, while Zoe relies on magnetic surfaces to navigate. If they don’t move in sync, progress stalls. Here’s how to solve Down the Rabbit Hole in Split Fiction.

A guide to solve Down the Rabbit Hole puzzle in Split Fiction

Getting started with Down the Rabbit Hole puzzle in Split Fiction (Image vie Electronic Arts)

Rolling into the Tunnel

Ad

Trending

The Down the Rabbit Hole mission begins as Mio and Zoe tumble into the tunnel, dropping into a cavernous area. From here:

Mio needs to use her gliding ability to move through the space, catching updrafts from the ventilation fans to gain height.

Zoe must stick to the green magnetic walls to climb and progress.

Both players must move at the same pace, ensuring neither gets too far ahead.

At the bottom, there’s an elevator platform that Zoe must attach to using her magnetic grip.

Ad

Once Zoe is locked in place, Mio can hack the elevator to descend.

The duo must repeat their previous movement strategy — Mio gliding through vents while Zoe uses magnetic surfaces to navigate downward.

Read more: Split Fiction: How to solve the Electric Grid puzzle

Crane navigation

The next major obstacle is a crane with a green magnetic attachment point.

Mio needs to move the crane so that Zoe can attach to it.

Mio must carefully maneuver the crane over the red field, avoiding any contact. If she touches the red zone, the crane resets, forcing players to start again.

Ad

Once Zoe reaches the other side, she can activate the jet’s engine, blasting exhaust upward.

Mio should immediately glide into the exhaust stream, using the updraft to propel herself forward.

This will carry Mio toward a large cannon, where the next puzzle begins.

Magnetic cannon and platforming

Upon reaching the giant magnetic cannon, Mio must fire a magnetic projectile close to Zoe’s position.

Zoe must use the projectile to leap toward the floating platforms.

Timing is crucial — fire too early or too far, and Zoe won’t be able to reach.

Ad

Once Zoe is across, it’s time for the final puzzle — magnetic panels.

Magnetic panel coordination

Coordinate well to conclude the mission (Image vie Electronic Arts)

This is where things get tricky. Zoe can only activate three magnetic platforms at a time, meaning Mio has to constantly move forward before Zoe deactivates one set and activates the next.

Ad

As soon as Mio clears one platform, Zoe must activate the next.

Mistimed activation will send Mio plummeting, forcing a reset.

The process repeats until Mio reaches the final moving platforms.

Once Mio is across, she just needs to reach the elevator and activate it, marking the end of the Down the Rabbit Hole puzzle in Split Fiction.

Check out: Split Fiction: Birthday Cake side quest walkthrough

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.