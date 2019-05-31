Sportito Launches its innovative Fantasy Sports site in India in Continued Global Expansion

LONDON, 30 May 2019 - Sportito, one of Europe's most recognised fantasy sports platforms, has been launched in one of the fastest growing fantasy sports markets in the world. Sportito India attracted more than 500 registrations in its first 2 hours of operation, thanks to the fantasy contest on the ICC Cricket World Cup that has just started.

India is renowned for its enthusiastic sporting population, something that has reflected the rapid growth of fantasy sports in the country. According to 2019 KPMG report “The Evolving landscape of sport gaming in India” in the last 2-3 years, Online Fantasy Sports Gaming has witnessed stupendous growth. The number of users has grown by over twenty five times (~25x) from June 2016.

India currently has more than 20 million fantasy sports users, a number expected to grow to 100 million users by 2020, with a staggering 89 percent of users play fantasy sports at least once a month, 71% of the respondents play fantasy cricket with a 85% being mobile users.

Sportito India currently has international and domestic cricket challenges, as well as football (soccer). Plans are in place to introduce Kabaddi and Basketball by years end. Indian fans can now play Fantasy Sports on Sportito and enjoy a for fun version of the popular managerial game, with the option to collect virtual coins which can be later converted into bonus. The players are free from the salary cap restrictions, allowing them to choose the top players without having to worry about the budget. Real time data is also available for the users to track their teams live, thanks to the partnership with Sportradar global data provider.

“The Indian market is the fastest-growing fantasy sports market in the world, and for us was a natural decision to launch our innovative site in this market aiming to be the number one platform with the best experience ever,” Riccardo Mittiga CEO of Sportito said. “We’ve asked our community which new sport they would like to play on Sportito, the answer was Cricket” - and we did it “We are a customer oriented company and our team is doing our best to become the first choice in the hearts of the fantasy players” he added.

Sportito was launched in the United Kingdom in 2016 and has come a long way. Offering users a daily fantasy sports platform with more profit and fun than traditional fantasy sports. Sportito is giving players the chance to win cash prizes every day without waiting a whole season to finish.

Since its launch, Sportito has achieved a striking increase in its user base thanks to a growing number of fantasy sports fans. Remarkably, Sportito has signed sponsorship deals with 3 historical English football clubs in the Premier League and Championship Queens Park Rangers FC, Burnley FC and Fulham FC as their official fantasy sports partners to introduce fantasy sports to the football fans reaching an audience of more than 1.5 Million fans in total.