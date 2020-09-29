Spotify is now trying to cancel Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan is an American comedian, podcast host, and mixed martial arts color commentator, and has worked as an actor and television host. Currently, he hosts the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Spotify, although the celebrity has had a controversial time of late.

Recently, Rogan signed a $100 million exclusive licensing deal with Spotify. And a few days ago, we had reported that the company’s employees wish to censor Rogan’s podcast. This includes the direct editing or removal of problematic content or entire episodes.

It has now been reported that Spotify employees are planning a strike if their demands for the ‘editorial oversights’ of Rogan are not met.

Spotify employees want more accountability out of Joe Rogan

Rogan is a hard-hitting and frank comedian who does not shy away from speaking about any issue. However, various Spotify employees have had a problem with some of his content. This includes episodes that feature conservatives, or about topics related to transgender issues.

It must be remembered that much of the Newark native's success is due to his unfiltered style. According to the Post Millennial, Spotify CEO Daniel EK had initially defended Rogan and his right to free speech, and decided to take no action with regards to censoring him.

This has, in turn, led to multiple Spotify employees threatening to go on strike if their demands are not met. In addition to the editorial oversight, they also want the addition of trigger warnings, corrections, and references to fact-checked articles.

Furthermore, the strike, according to Digital Music News, will primarily involve New York employees, with protests outside Spotify’s Manhattan headquarters. During the recent transition from YouTube to Spotify, quite a few of Rogan’s podcast episodes were omitted. This includes interviews with Milo Yiannopoulos, Gavin McInnes, and Alex Jones.

Moreover, the 53-year-old had to issue a public apology over claims that some left-wing anarchists had started fires in Oregon, something which he had brought up in an interview with Douglas Murray. It has now been reported that the apology itself was the result of pressure from various Spotify employees.

Some demands may have been met, but there are threats of a full-blown protest if all their demands are not met.

