Spotlight Series and TwitchCon 2019 Tournament announced by Epic Games

Fortnite

Fortnite, the most famous battle royale keep on introducing new events and modes to keep its players engaged. Fortnite World Cup ended on a high note recently, and now Epic Games announced a new 'Spotlight Series' to maintain their success rate high. In this series, the top content creators from different regions will compete against each other.

The Spotlight series will commence on 26th August 2019 and will go on for eight weeks. The Showdownunder will take place in different regions along the eight weeks. The first region where it will take place in Oceania. The prize pool for the Spotlight Series is $AUD 480,000(about $325,000 US dollars). Epic Games announced this series through their Blogspot post.

Along with this Epic Games has also announced another event which will take place at TwitchCon 2019. The tournament will take place on 26th September at the TwitchCon 2019 where the Twitch Rivals, i.e. top streamers will compete at Fortnite Twitch Open to determine who will compete in the Fortnite Twitch Showdown which will take place later that day.

Epic Games stated in their official Blogspot regarding this:

Whether you’re going to TwitchCon or spectating from home, Fortnite has something for you. Drop in to view the action of Twitch Rivals on September 27 as competitors battle it out during the Fortnite Twitch Open to determine who will compete in the Fortnite Twitch Showdown happening later that day.

This event is even more exciting for those who are going to be there in TwitchCon 2019 in person. The involvement of the audience will be at the highest note ever in TwitchCon. For the first time, a player from the audience can be selected to compete against the top streamers live at TwitchCon 2019. One needs to go to Twitch Rival Booth to register himself/herself, and he/she can be selected on a random basis to compete against the top streamers.