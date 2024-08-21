Squad League in Squad Busters: Everything that you need to know

Squad Busters is an online party action mobile game developed by Supercell. It brings together characters from titles like Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, Hay Day, Clash Royale, and Boom Beach in exciting 10-player multiplayer matches. It also features a competitive mode called Squad League, offering players an engaging way to extend their gameplay experience after finishing the main content.

In this article, we'll discuss everything you need to know about Squad League in Squad Busters.

What is Squad League in Squad Busters?

Squad League is a competitive mode in Squad Busters that can be unlocked after players complete all the worlds, including Green World, Desert World, Royale World, Beach World, Ice World, and the final one, Lava World.

In this mode, players compete to climb the leaderboards globally, regionally, or among friends. The goal is to climb through different leagues by earning trophies and portal energy, allowing players to showcase their skills against top players.

Squad League in Squad Busters (Image via: Supercell)

Players unlock different ranks as they progress by earning trophies. Trophies are awarded after every match you win, and as you accumulate them, you'll advance through various leagues.

Bronze League Silver League Gold League Platinum League Ultimate 1 Ultimate 2 Ultimate 3

Each league offers its own set of rewards, including common chests, coins, free keys, Epic Keys, and more. The higher the league you reach, the better the rewards you receive.

New characters and their abilities

When you enter the Squad League after completing the Lava World, you'll unlock the three new characters, namely Archer, Leon, and Miner. Each character brings unique abilities that change based on their form:

New characters and battle modes in Squad Busters (Image via: Supercell)

1) Archer

Baby Form: Fires an Arrow Volley after shooting 12 arrows. Classic Form: Fires two Arrow Volleys if in Fusion form. Super Form: Increases attack speed. Ultra Form: Increases the radius and damage of Arrow Volley.

2) Leon

Baby Form: Grants an Invisibility Spell.

Grants an Invisibility Spell. Classic Form: Increases movement speed for Leon and the Squad when invisible.

Increases movement speed for Leon and the Squad when invisible. Super Form: Gives another Invisibility Spell after 25 attacks.

Gives another Invisibility Spell after 25 attacks. Ultra Form: Further increases movement speed while invisible.

3) Miner

Baby Form: Burrows underground after using Turbo and attacks when emerging.

Burrows underground after using Turbo and attacks when emerging. Classic Form: Performs an Eruption attack when emerging from underground.

Performs an Eruption attack when emerging from underground. Super Form: Heals while burrowing underground.

Heals while burrowing underground. Ultra Form: Increases the radius and damage of the Eruption attack.

Battle Modes

With characters, you'll unlock four new battle modes before entering the Squad League that add depth and variety to the gameplay:

Crystal Forest: All trees drop better loot, and you start with Hero Greg. Crystal Trees spawn more often than regular ones. Timeout: Every player has a timer starting at 30 seconds. If it hits 0, the player drops all their Gems and Coins. Collect clocks to add time, but the timer can't go over 60 seconds. Hatchling Herder: You can capture Giant Hatchlings for Gems. Each Giant Hatchling is worth 20 Gems, and they follow you and can be stolen by others.

These modes make each match unique, so players need to change their strategies to win.

This competitive mode gives players an exciting way to keep enjoying the game after finishing all the worlds. However, it's important to know that if you queue up with a party, you won't earn trophies. This rule is to prevent players from cheating through win trading, making sure the competition stays fair and balanced.

