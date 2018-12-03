×
Square Enix News: New Final Fantasy mobile game announced

Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
News
03 Dec 2018, 00:43 IST

Square Enix's 2015 hit seems to finally be getting a sequel
Square Enix's 2015 hit seems to finally be getting a sequel

Earlier today, publisher Square Enix dropped a trailer for their upcoming game War of Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. It seems to be a sequel to the company's 2015 title Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

Brave Exvuis was a turn-based RPG akin to the classic Final Fantasy games, bringing along the use of limit breaks, magic, and unique summons, known in this game as Espers. The story revolved around Lapis, where the main protagonist Rain, alongside companions Lasswell, Fina Lid, Nichol, Jake, and Sakura, must set out on a journey to prevent the villain, Veritas of the Dark, from destroying all magic crystals in the land.

The game was well-received and has since brought in quite a bit of cash to Square Enix. As of April 2018, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius was garnering a monthly revenue of $13 million. Needless to say, it was a huge success. Now, three years since it launched, Square looks to be bringing fans a sequel.

Along with the trailer, Square launched a new teaser website, giving fans a peek at the artwork of the game. In the trailer, only a few sentences are revealed, not really giving us much in regards to the story of the upcoming title.

In this war-torn world with sword in hand

For what would you fight -

What would you protect

The Visions are with the ring...

Not much else is known about War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. However, we were given a general release date, as Square Enix revealed it would be hitting online markets in 2019.

Did you play Final Fantasy Brave Exvius? If not, has this announcement piqued your interest in trying out this series? Let us know in the comments below, and stick to Sportskeeda for all your gaming news!

Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
Greg has been an avid video game player for the majority of his life and has followed the industry closely for well over a decade. While he's primarily an ARPG and fighting game fan, he's delved into every genre a bit.
