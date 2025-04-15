Stalker 2 update v1.3.2 full patch notes (April 14, 2025)

Stalker 2 was one of the biggest game releases of 2024. The game hit store shelves back in November 2024 and received mostly positive reviews since it was well-optimized, and had very few issues. Despite this, GSC Game World, the developers and publishers of the game have been consistent and determined enough to deliver patches from time to time, improving the title further. The latest patch that we received was on April 14, 2025.

This Stalker 2 patch aims to fix multiple issues that many were facing when taking on main quests as well as side stories. That said, read on to learn what the devs have fixed with this update.

Full patch notes for Stalker 2 v1.3.2

The latest patch for Stalker 2 brings several improvements to the main story and side quests (Image via GSC Game World)

Main Story, Side Quests, and Encounters:

Fixed an issue where the doors and underground tunnel were closed for some users during the Once More unto the Breach mission.

Fixed an issue where the Powerplug and Star NPCs were dead during the Dawn of a New Day mission for some users and the mission could not progress.

Fixed an issue where the quest marker for Sgt. Ivaylov could lead to the wrong location during the In Search of Past Glory mission.

Fixed an issue where NPCs in Zalissya could not reach their designated location for the final scene during the On the Edge mission which blocked the mission from progression.

Fixed an issue where the dialog with Prof. Ozersky could not be started after killing Spark NPCs during the A Minor Incident mission.

Fixed an issue where the Answers Come at a Price mission could not progress if the player fled from Depot during the attack and then looted Chornozem NPC.

Fixed an issue where the quest marker on Chornozem NPC could lead to the wrong location during the Answers Come at a Price mission.

Technical Part:

Fixed an issue when NPCs did not use flashlights and did not notice the player for a long time.

Fixed an issue when NPCs could not reach their designated place outside the player's field of view which blocked some missions.

Fixed an issue where the dialog with the Scar NPC could not be started during the Visions of Truth mission.

Fixed an issue where Col. Korshunov could disappear after the end of cutscene during the The Last Step mission.

Fixed an issue where Col. Korshunov could slide to the elevator during the cutscene in the The Last Step mission.

Fixed a crash that occurred at the top of Red Fortress during the The Last Wish mission.

For more updates regarding Stalker 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

