Stalwart Esports release their PUBG Mobile India roster

With the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, newly-formed esports organizations are finding it hard to keep hold of their rosters as there are no tournaments happening in the country.

The latest of these organizations to join the fray is Stalwart Esports, who let go of their PUBG Mobile India roster today.

The line-up competed in the PUBG Mobile Club Open: Fall Split 2020 India where they stood third, thus qualifying for the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia Fall Split. Unfortunately, the order for the ban on the game came right after the PMCO Fall Split India ended, and the roster never got to compete in the Pro League.

After the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, Stalwart Esports acquired the popular Pakistani team Free-Style. This line-up competed in the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia 2020 Fall Split where they qualified for the finals and finished at 13th place.

In a detailed Instagram post, Stalwart Esports bid goodbye to their roster, calling them the most dominating line-up they have ever had.

They also revealed that they had to pause their esports operations last month and now have to let go of their Indian line-up due to unforeseen circumstances.

The PUBG Mobile line-up included the following players:

1) Robin

2) Damon

3) BlazeOP

4) Creed

5) Stoney

6) Sarang

Although PUBG Mobile India has announced that the Indian version of the game will be released soon, no clear release date regarding the same has been officially revealed. As a result, many Indian esports organizations are looking for new avenues to stay relevant and are also aiming to expand their operations in other countries.

The Indian government had decided to ban PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite on 2nd September 2020 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2009.