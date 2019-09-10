Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is getting a limited edition Art Book by Dark Horse comics

Jedi Fallen Order

EA and Respawn Entertainment's upcoming action-adventure game Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is set to receive the Art Book treatment by the very popular Dark Horse comics.

This Jedi Fallen Order Art Book which is presented by Dark Horse Comics, Lucas Film Limited, Respawn Entertainment, and EA is a limited edition product which comes out on November 20, 2019 for $79.99 USD.

There is also a standard edition variant of this art book which will also be released on the same date for the price of 39.99 USD.

The Jedi: Fallen Order Artbook will feature detailed concept art of the all-new characters in the upcoming game, different types of equipment that the game has to offer, different locations the game has to offer and also a behind-the-scenes look at the game's development, along with the artist's commentary. The limited-edition Artbook also features a cover and a slipcase inspired by Ancient Jedi tomes along with an exclusive gallery-quality lithograph.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is the first single-player Star Wars game being developed at Respawn Entertainment, the studio responsible for the critically acclaimed first-person shooter series Titanfall as well as the most recent battle royale sensation- Apex Legends.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order puts players into the shoes of Cal Kestis, a young Jedi Padawan who is on the run from the galactic empire. The game's story takes place after the events of Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith, which is a dark time for the Jedis. Cal Kestis-who is played by Gotham's Cameron Monaghan manages to escape the infamous Order 66 and is being hunted across the world by Second Sister.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is out November 15, 2019, on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

