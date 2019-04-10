×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order new info leak, might feature a fixed protagonist, official reveal this week at Star Wars Celebration panel

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
78   //    10 Apr 2019, 06:04 IST

Star Wars
Star Wars

Respawn Entertainment's highly anticipated Star Wars game called The Jedi Fallen Order is set to be EA's 2019 big fall title. Judging by Respawn's good track record, fans are expecting this Star Wars game to finally break the curse of underperforming Star Wars game in the market lately, especially by EA.

EA previously confirmed that they will reveal the game this week at Star Wars celebration panel which starts from April 11 and last till April 16, 2019. On the 13th, there will be a panel especially for Respawn's Jedi Fallen Order, and hopefully, we will get a proper first look at the upcoming game.

The interesting news is that some juicy new info was leaked about the game from a ResetEra member called Nightlife. Keep in mind though that everything he went on to say might just all be false. But nevertheless, let's get right into it.

First of all, Jedi Fallen Order is set to feature a linear story-driven adventure which will actually be longer than the usual five hours long campaign Respawn is known for. Nightlife further went on to state that the actor Cameron Monaghan, known for the likes of Gotham and Shameless might just be involved in the game in some way. Most probably he will play the role of the main protagonist which is set to be pre-determined.

Also, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order seems to be inspired by the likes of Star Wars: The Force UnleashedStar Wars: Jedi Knight, and Uncharted. This actually is great news, most probably because fans were outright shocked when Amy Hennig's (the creator of Uncharted series) Star Wars game got cancelled.

Jedi Fallen Order is set to release during Q4 of this year on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.


For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order reveal date announced
RELATED STORY
Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes: How to Play; Ultimate Guide
RELATED STORY
EA won't hold a traditional press conference at E3 2019; Plans for EA PLAY revealed.
RELATED STORY
Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes: All You Need to Know About this 4.5 Rated Mobile Game 
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: EA cancels upcoming Open-World Star Wars game
RELATED STORY
BioWare apparently wants to make another Star Wars game, EA keeps saying no
RELATED STORY
GTA Online: Earn Triple Rewards in GTA Online this week with 3X GTA$ & RP in Motor Wars
RELATED STORY
EA Will Be Releasing New Need for Speed and Plants vs. Zombies Next Year
RELATED STORY
Xbox News: Games with Gold for February revealed
RELATED STORY
Mortal Kombat 11 News: Community Event info and what to expect; Scorpion's new look revealed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us