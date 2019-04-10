Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order new info leak, might feature a fixed protagonist, official reveal this week at Star Wars Celebration panel

Star Wars

Respawn Entertainment's highly anticipated Star Wars game called The Jedi Fallen Order is set to be EA's 2019 big fall title. Judging by Respawn's good track record, fans are expecting this Star Wars game to finally break the curse of underperforming Star Wars game in the market lately, especially by EA.

EA previously confirmed that they will reveal the game this week at Star Wars celebration panel which starts from April 11 and last till April 16, 2019. On the 13th, there will be a panel especially for Respawn's Jedi Fallen Order, and hopefully, we will get a proper first look at the upcoming game.

The interesting news is that some juicy new info was leaked about the game from a ResetEra member called Nightlife. Keep in mind though that everything he went on to say might just all be false. But nevertheless, let's get right into it.

First of all, Jedi Fallen Order is set to feature a linear story-driven adventure which will actually be longer than the usual five hours long campaign Respawn is known for. Nightlife further went on to state that the actor Cameron Monaghan, known for the likes of Gotham and Shameless might just be involved in the game in some way. Most probably he will play the role of the main protagonist which is set to be pre-determined.

Also, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order seems to be inspired by the likes of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Star Wars: Jedi Knight, and Uncharted. This actually is great news, most probably because fans were outright shocked when Amy Hennig's (the creator of Uncharted series) Star Wars game got cancelled.

Jedi Fallen Order is set to release during Q4 of this year on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

