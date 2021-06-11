Create
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order next-gen version available on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order received an unannounced next-gen console port (Image via EA)
Subhradeep "Bucketbaba" Mukherjee
Feature
Modified 30 min ago

While E3 2021 is getting all warmed up for a spectacular launch, the sudden news caught all fans of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order off guard as it is now available on both next-gen consoles for free.

Rumors of the next-gen port of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have been in the air for the past week. But on a sudden note, without any announcement at all, the game is now playable in both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade.

While the game is being sold on both PS4 and PS5 simultaneously on the PlayStation Store, a free upgrade is also available for those who already own the game on PS4.

The PlayStation Store prices for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Image via PlayStation)
A sudden next-gen port of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Since the update was handed out without any prior notice or announcement on EA’s part, it is unclear what changes to expect from the PlayStation 5 version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

But upon a closer look, it has been made clear that the game now has both a performance mode and a fidelity mode on PS5.

While the Xbox Series X version of the game already had both modes available in their version, the PS5 is now in line with the newly introduced settings of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s next-gen port.

The new settings in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS5 version (Image via EA)
Later on, an announcement was also made regarding this next-gen port of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

While the game received an update earlier this year about improved frame rates for next-gen consoles, it was not officially released for those consoles. It was merely an unclocked version of the previous game, running on better specs of the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

With this update, EA has finally launched a next-gen version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with a free upgrade for the previous owners of the game. As E3 2021 looms closer, footage might even be possibly showcased at gaming’s biggest expo.

