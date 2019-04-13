×
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Release Date Leaked; No Microtransactions or Multiplayer Mode

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
17   //    13 Apr 2019, 19:02 IST

Jedi Fallen Order
Jedi Fallen Order

Star Wars Celebration continues in Chicago McCormick's place from 11-15 April, and as we wait for Respawn Entertainment's official reveal for their upcoming Star Wars game called Jedi Fallen Order, it's release date has supposedly leaked.

Posted first by a Twitter user called Nibel, it seems that the release date of Jedi Fallen Order was mentioned at the back of a pin badge, which points to a release date-11/15/19.


That's right. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is releasing November 15, 2019 (if the above information is correct), and that too just before the ninth major instalment of the Star Wars movie saga, which was announced yesterday as well and is called the Star Wars: Episode 9- The rise of Skywalker hits the theatres during the Christmas week. Seems like this holiday season will be all of about "The force" eh?


Also in other news, earlier today Respawn's boss Vince Zampella confirmed that the upcoming Jedi Fallen Order will be a complete single player experience and won't feature multiplayer or microtransactions of any sort. Now doesn't that sound ironical?

If the above information is absolutely accurate then Jedi Fallen Order will be the first non-live service AAA game published by EA in years, which is weird. Anyways we will hear about the game after its official reveal during its Star Wars panel at 7.30 pm BST today. The panel is supposed to last an hour and will feature Vince Zampella and game director Stig Asmussen, along with a bunch of special guests.

The panel description for the same reads the following if you like getting more insight about the game-

"Hear how Respawn and Lucasfilm collaborated on this original Star Wars story, following a young Padawan’s journey in the Dark Times following Order 66. And of course, we’ll have a few surprises in store."

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is the only fall title confirmed thus far by EA. Bioware's Dragon Age 4 is still probably a long way off and it's highly unlikely that we will be hearing about a new Battlefield game anytime soon. According to some rumours, however, the Need for Speed series might be making a comeback.



For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.









Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
