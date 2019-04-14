Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order trailer| Release date, story, new protagonist, gameplay details, everything you need to know

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order was officially revealed on Sunday, 14th April at the Star Wars Celebration panel in Chicago's McCormick Place. EA's Respawn Entertainment showed off a 2 mins cinematic trailer for the game featuring a brand new protagonist and set in an entirely new Star Wars location.

Jedi Fallen Order is a single player game and is set after the events of Revenge of Sith, a dark time in the Star Wars timeline where the Jedi where in hiding and the Empire stronger than ever.

The game's main protagonist is Cal Kestis, a young padawan, who's in hiding and is trying to finish his Jedi training. The game's story will take us through multiple locations and Cal will meet up with familiar as well as unfamiliar faces along his journey. The game will also feature companions like Cere, as well Cal's faithful droid BD-1, which will accompany him throughout his journey.

Jedi Fallen Order is a third person action adventure game which comes as a surprise, seeing Respawn's incredibly well track record with first-person shooters. The game will feature melee combat and has a huge emphasis on lightsaber and force abilities. Players will have to form innovative combo moves to fully experience the game's ambitious combat, which the devs stated that it has been their top priority all along.

Jedi Fallen Order is the first EA game to use Unreal Engine instead of the traditional Frostbite engine which is a good thing, seeing the disastrous launch of EA's recent titles such as Anthem and Mass Effect Andromeda, both of which uses Frostbite engine.

The official synopsis of the game states the following,

Cal Kestis—one of the last surviving members of the Jedi Order after the purge of Order 66—is now a Padawan who is on the run. Experience this all-new single-player Star Wars story from Respawn Entertainment and EA on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC this holiday season, November 15th, 2019.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action-adventure game set after Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. Develop your Force abilities, hone your lightsaber techniques, and explore the ancient mysteries of a long-lost civilization—all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors

