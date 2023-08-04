Star Wars Jedi Survivor is coming to PS4 and Xbox One, and it's not a good idea

Recently, EA's CEO, Andrew Wilson, announced that Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the sequel to Respawn Entertainment's single-player Star Wars adventure, will make its way to previous-gen consoles. Originally released as a current-gen exclusive, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is easily one of the most visually stunning games on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

However, the ambitious visuals of the game do come at a very high cost to its raw gameplay performance on all platforms. Knowing the game still is plagued with countless performance and stability-related issues on current-gen hardware, perhaps it's not a very good idea to bring the game to the rather underpowered PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

While I'm genuinely intrigued at the prospect of getting a dedicated PS4/ Xbox One port of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, I cannot shake the feeling of an imminent catastrophe on the same scale as Cyberpunk 2077 at launch with this idea.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is still plagued by numerous performance-related issues on the current-gen systems

Having recently played through a good chunk of the game on my PlayStation 5, I'm sort of let down by the performance of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. While the opening hour of the game was a smooth and enjoyable experience, as soon as I landed on Koboh and started exploring the planet, I was getting constant micro-stutters, which really took me out of the experience.

I must mention that I have all the recent updates for Star Wars Jedi Survivor installed, with the game booting off of my PS5's own m.2 drive. Scouring through PlayStation support forums, Reddit, and even Steam's Community Hub, I saw many other players like me who have been facing similar issues with the game, regardless of their platform.

Even players on high-end PCs don't seem immune to constant shader-compilation stutters. While the console versions of the game do not suffer from shader compilation issues, texture streaming stutters are still prevalent on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

Although Respawn has released a number of updates over the last few months, the improvements seem to be very minute. As such, I don't think it's a wise decision to release the game on hardware that is significantly less capable than the current-gen consoles and PCs. The PS4 and Xbox One (the base machines) are roughly a decade old at this point.

You can argue that the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X are more capable than their base model counterpart. However, they're still running on outdated hardware that does not come remotely close to matching the PS5 or Xbox Series consoles. Recently, we did see Hogwarts Legacy arrive on PS4 and Xbox One.

Much like Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Hogwarts Legacy was released as a current-gen exclusive. However, unlike Respawn's action-adventure title, Hogwarts Legacy is flawless on PS5 and Xbox Series in terms of performance and stability. And even then, Hogwarts Legacy's PS4/ Xbox One port is far from the most ideal version of the game.

Considering how poorly Star Wars Jedi Survivor runs on current-gen hardware, I genuinely think it's a bad idea to bring the game to PS4 and Xbox One. While I don't doubt Respawn Entertainment's capabilities, I am curious about what sacrifices must be made to make the game playable on decade-old console hardware.

