Stardew Valley: How to get and use the Insect Head

Stardew Valley might appear to be a peaceful farming game on the surface, but it also features a surprisingly high level of combat. Weapons are key to your safety whether you're just beginning to explore the mines or advancing through the more difficult stages in this title. One early-game weapon that can help you clear the mines more efficiently is the Insect Head.

This is a surprisingly useful weapon for newer players, offering good damage and speed early in the game. Even compared to the Neptune’s Glaive, the Insect Head is a great weapon option.

How to obtain the Insect Head in Stardew Valley

It is a very easy process to get the item (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Insect Head is a reward for completing a Monster Eradication goal in the Adventurer’s Guild. Specifically, you must kill 80 cave insects including grubs, bugs, and cave flies. Here is how you can get the weapon with ease:

These enemies primarily spawn on the early floors of the mines between floors 1-29. This makes them easy to farm. As you take down these pesky creatures, you’ll also gain combat experience. This will help you level up your combat skills while working toward your goal. Step 2: Talk to Gil and get the reward: Once you've slain 80 cave insects, head over to the Adventurer’s Guild, located east of the mines. Inside, you’ll find an old man named Gil, who tracks your monster-slaying progress. When you speak to him after completing the challenge, he’ll reward you with the Insect Head sword.

Once you unlock the Insect Head, it becomes available for purchase from Marlon in the Adventurer’s Guild for 10,000 Gold. While it’s a useful weapon, it may not be worth spending that much money on if you already obtained it for free.

How to use the Insect Head in Stardew Valley

Insect Head is one of the best early Stardew Valley weapons (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Insect Head is a Level 6 sword, and while it may not have the flashiest stats, it’s an excellent early-game weapon that can carry you through a significant portion of the mines. Here are its stats:

Damage: 20-30

20-30 Critical Strike Chance: 0.04

0.04 Speed: +2

+2 Crit. Chance: +2

With a decent damage range and a speed boost, the Insect Head is a solid upgrade from the Rusty Sword or Silver Saber (the weapons players typically wield at this stage of the game). It allows for faster attacks, making it easier to fend off swarms of enemies in the mines of Stardew Valley.

Best uses for the Insect Head

It is good for clearing early mines (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Clearing early mine levels: The Insect Head is strong enough to get you to around floor 80 of the mines before you’ll need a better weapon.

The Insect Head is strong enough to get you to around floor 80 of the mines before you’ll need a better weapon. Dealing with swarms: Since bugs often attack in groups, the quick attack speed of the Insect Head helps take them down efficiently.

Since bugs often attack in groups, the quick attack speed of the Insect Head helps take them down efficiently. Saving Gold: Instead of spending money on a new weapon, this free reward helps you progress without investing in other swords early on.

While the Insect Head is a great early-game option, you’ll eventually want to upgrade to better Stardew Valley weapons as you reach deeper mine levels. By the time you get to floors 80-100, consider switching to weapons like the Obsidian Edge or Lava Katana for more damage output and better survivability.

