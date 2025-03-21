Stardew Valley: How to get and use Neptune's Glaive

Stardew Valley offers a variety of weapons, and many players may not realize that some great ones are available even in the early game. One such weapon is Neptune’s Glaive, a powerful sword that can make a huge difference when exploring the Mines. If you’re struggling to reach the lower levels, this weapon could be exactly what you need.

Ad

Neptune’s Glaive is an underrated yet powerful Stardew Valley weapon that can help you navigate the Mines with ease. With its high Damage, defensive bonuses, and knockback effect, it’s an excellent tool for clearing tough enemies. If you haven’t found a solid weapon yet, Neptune’s Glaive is worth the effort!

How to get Neptune’s Glaive in Stardew Valley

You have to fish a lot to get this weapon in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Neptune’s Glaive is a sword you can obtain from Fishing Treasure Chests after reaching Fishing Level 2. Here is how you can get it:

Ad

Trending

Step 1 - Level up your fishing: If you haven’t reached Level 2 yet, simply continue fishing to gain experience. Catching fish, even low-quality ones will steadily increase your Fishing skill.

If you haven’t reached Level 2 yet, simply continue fishing to gain experience. Catching fish, even low-quality ones will steadily increase your Fishing skill. Step 2 - Try to collect all the Treasure Chests: Once you hit Level 2, you’ll have a chance to find this weapon in Treasure Chests while fishing. To maximize your chances of finding Neptune’s Glaive, always try to collect Treasure Chests whenever they appear alongside fish. The more chests you open, the higher your chances of obtaining this sword. While it may take a few tries, the effort is well worth it for such a powerful early-game weapon.

Ad

Why Neptune’s Glaive is a great weapon

One of the best early weapons in the game (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Neptune’s Glaive is considered one of the best early-game weapons in Stardew Valley. It is a Level 5 sword which makes it significantly stronger than most starter weapons. If you haven’t obtained the Insect Head yet, this sword can serve as an excellent alternative. Here’s what makes this weapon stand out:

Ad

Damage: 18-35

18-35 Critical Strike Chance: 0.02

0.02 Speed: -1

-1 Defense: +2

+2 Weight: +4

+4 Attack: +1

While the sword does have a slight Speed reduction (-1), the high Damage range and bonus Defense (+2) make it an excellent choice for players trying to clear deeper levels of the Mines. Additionally, the extra Weight (+4) helps push enemies back and gives you a bit of breathing room in fights.

How to use Neptune’s Glaive effectively in Stardew Valley

The Mines is where this weapon is most useful (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once you’ve obtained Neptune’s Glaive, you’ll want to use it to its full potential. This weapon is particularly useful when tackling the lower levels of the Mines, where tougher enemies start appearing. The high base Damage allows you to defeat them faster, thus, reducing the risk of taking too much damage.

Ad

Here are some tips for using Neptune’s Glaive efficiently:

Time your attacks: Since the sword has a slight Speed reduction, make sure to time your swings carefully. Avoid spamming attacks and instead strike with precision.

Since the sword has a slight Speed reduction, make sure to time your swings carefully. Avoid spamming attacks and instead strike with precision. Use the knockback to your advantage: The extra Weight stat increases knockback, meaning enemies will be pushed back further. Use this to control the battlefield and keep foes at a distance.

The extra Weight stat increases knockback, meaning enemies will be pushed back further. Use this to control the battlefield and keep foes at a distance. Pair with good armor: While Neptune’s Glaive provides +2 Defense, equipping better armor or rings with Defense bonuses will make you even more resilient.

While Neptune’s Glaive provides +2 Defense, equipping better armor or rings with Defense bonuses will make you even more resilient. Upgrade when necessary: While this sword is fantastic in the early game, stronger weapons become available later on. Keep an eye out for better options as you progress.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.