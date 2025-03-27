Stardew Valley Meteorite Event guide

The Meteorite Event in Stardew Valley is a rare occurrence that can be triggered at night. For new players, randomly seeing a huge purple rock on their farm can be very exciting. This event involves the game selecting a random 3x3 area on the player's farm. However, if the chosen area contains water, objects that obstruct movement, buildings, or resource clumps, the event does not take place.

The probability of it happening is just 1%, and if the conditions are suitable, the meteorite spawns in the lower-left 2x2 section of the selected area. A distinct meteorite sound effect plays, and a message appears before the shipping screen, stating, "An explosion was heard in the night..." Let’s delve deeper into the topic.

How to mine meteorite in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley fans should never miss this event (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

When the meteorite lands, any crops, paths, or objects within its radius are destroyed. This can be detrimental, particularly if valuable crops are lost. Unlike some other events, meteorites do not despawn naturally and you have to manually remove them using an upgraded pickaxe.

To mine the meteorite, you'll need a Gold Pickaxe or better is required. The number of hits needed to break it varies by tool:

Gold Pickaxe – 7 hits

– 7 hits Iridium Pickaxe – 6 hits

Once broken, the meteorite yields valuable resources:

10 Iridium Ore

8 stones

2 Omni Geodes

25% chance of a Prismatic Shard

How to upgrade to a Gold Pickaxe in Stardew Valley

Get yourself a Golden Pickaxe (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Since a Gold Pickaxe is required to mine the meteorite, you must first upgrade their tool through the Blacksmith, Clint. The upgrade process involves:

Mining for Gold Ore – Gold Ore is commonly found at level 80 and beyond in the Mines. If the Quarry is unlocked, it serves as an additional source of Gold Ore. Processing Gold Ore – A total of 25 Gold Ore is needed to smelt 5 Gold Bars, with each bar requiring 5 Gold Ore and one Coal in a Furnace. Paying for the upgrade – Once 5 Gold Bars have been acquired, the player must visit Clint at the Blacksmith and pay 10,000 gold for the upgrade. The process takes two in-game days.

The Meteorite Event provides a unique opportunity to acquire valuable resources, particularly Iridium Ore and Prismatic Shards. However, its impact can be negative if it destroys high-value crops. Proper preparation, such as upgrading the Pickaxe in advance and maintaining open spaces on the farm, can help maximize the benefits of this rare event.

Prismatic Shards can even be used to get one of the best weapons in Stardew Valley: the Galaxy Sword. This makes the event so valuable.

