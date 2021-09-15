Stardew Valley has multiplayer, but not the traditional couch co-op

Stardew Valley is a great game that has gained a large following since its launch. It's typically a single-player game, and while many of the players play this way, it does have multiplayer.

Multiplayer opens players up to many new possibilities and even lets two players get married rather than marry an NPC. Two or more players can indeed play the game, but that's not realistic on a PC, the game's primary platform.

However, since Stardew Valley is available on the Nintendo Switch, it makes sense that with multiple controllers, multiple people can join a game. Is that the case?

Is there couch co-op in Stardew Valley?

The answer is yes and no at the same time. Multiplayer is an option for all Stardew Valley players. However, with a PC, couch co-op is impossible. The screen is too small to split, and there's only one set of keys needed for the game, so two people couldn't possibly play on a single PC.

Players can join the same world and play together, but not on the same screen. (Image via Stardew Valley)

For Nintendo Switch users, however, it's a bit more realistic but still impossible. Two players can't play on the same Nintendo Switch console, so the concept of couch co-op is effectively out the window. Sure, two players could play together in the same vicinity, but they can't do it on the same console and screen.

There is no split-screen option for Stardew Valley. Any multiplayer for the game requires two or more copies of the game. For PC players, this means a copy on the PC of each player that's joining the game. For Nintendo Switch, this means a Switch console and a cartridge (or digital version) for each player.

There is no traditional couch co-op, but since it's available on the Nintendo Switch, it's sort of possible. The Nintendo Switch has excellent portability, so players can bring their Switch consoles and games together to play multiplayer in the same room, just not on the same screen.

