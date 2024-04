Stardew Valley update 1.6.4 patch notes: Bug fixes, quality-of-life changes and more

The Stardew Valley update 1.6.4 patch notes are here and so is the update. Fans have plenty of changes and additions to glance through. Most of the alterations aim to make the gameplay more approachable for both old and new fans. This is a follow-up to the major 1.6 update, which added a bunch of new mechanics and other content.

The sheer breadth of things included in the 1.6.4 patch needs to be seen to be believed, especially with what's new here. Let's dive into the complete details.

Full Stardew Valley update 1.6.4 patch notes detailed

The Stardew Valley update 1.6.4 patch notes are extensive and primarily concern general improvements to the core gameplay for an enhanced user experience. Moreover, it has several quality-of-life additions or tweaks to offer as well.

New content and features for Stardew Valley update 1.6.4

Added 20 new ‘alternate’ mine layouts, which can start appearing after reaching the bottom of the mines.

Added 20 new volcano mine layouts, which can appear after you’ve unlocked the shortcut between the caldera and the volcano entrance.

Added fish frenzies.

Added a special cutscene after you’ve helped your new neighbors grow their family to the max.

Added 4 new fairy styles.

You can now place 8 additional non-fish items into fish tanks.

Raccoon shop now includes a trade for mystery boxes and golden mystery boxes.

Vinegar can now be poured onto trees to stop them from growing moss.

Shaving enchantment now causes tree-specific drops: (fern → fiddlehead fern, mushroom → red mushroom, mahogany → hardwood)

Gameplay fixes

Fixed disappearing pets bug.

Fishing splash zones and ore pan points are now removed overnight.

The prize ticket machine now consumes your ticket when you get the reward, rather than when you first press the button.

For the purpose of perfection, the level 100 mines stardrop now has a more robust way to check if it’s been acquired.

Fixed Monster Compendium not actually doubling all loot.

Fixed geodes no longer dropping on the farm in normal circumstances.

Fixed rare crash when spawning items overnight.

Fixed player colliding with stuff during event cutscenes.

Fixed pre-1.6 forged weapons having reduced stats.

Fixed not being able to put a torch on the sprinkler you get as a CC reward.

Fixed various bugs/crashes related to building a cabin.

Fixed wild seeds in garden pots putting their final crop in the top-left corner of the map instead of the pot.

Fixed “lost and found” chests (from night market and elsewhere) not working anymore in 1.6.

Fixed a duplication bug with the “lost and found” chests.

Fixed slime hutch floors reverting to the default after reloading a game.

Fixed malformed casino shop red fireworks ID.

Fixed pet adoption catch-all case only working with the animal catalog, and only applying in year 2 specifically, rather than for any year 2 or beyond.

Fixed the ‘use legacy randomization’ option applied inconsistently when loading a save, which caused weird issues like broken green rain days.

Fixed the case where you could permanently miss the ancient seed recipe if you grabbed the ancient seed packet but not the associated recipe, and then closed the museum rewards menu. Missing recipes will also be restored upon loading a file.

Fixed issue with duplicated animals & building interiors from pre ~1.3 saves.

Fixed end tables not being rotatable.

Fixed an issue where empty barns/coops could not be removed by Robin on old saves.

Fixed slime egg incubators letting you reclaim the egg before it hatches.

Fixed farmhouse placement bounds to match the object placement restrictions around it.

Balance changes

When you load a save, you’ll now unlock missed Steam achievements if needed (e.g. achievements gained while playing offline).

Added mini-shipping bin as an expensive Qi gem shop purchase.

Added more variety, and improvements, to Skull Cave treasure chests.

Life elixirs now only restore health, and energy tonics now only restore energy.

Wild seed spots are now rarer, but yield more seeds.

Doubled the Iridium Golem’s chance to drop iridium.

The monsters in the volcano entry level are now randomized each day.

Using a treasure totem indoors no longer works. This prevents them from being wasted.

Going down a level in the mines now makes you invulnerable for 1 second.

Increased raccoon mystery box reward from 4 to 5.

Farming experience now contributes to mastery experience at a 50% rate.

Ice orb will no longer freeze a spider while it is in the air jumping.

Removed red snapper from the winter fishing quest pool, and sardines from the summer quest pool.

You will no longer get calico rating points from going down the normal mines.

Golden mystery boxes now have a small chance to yield an auto petter.

Slightly reduced chance of finding mystery boxes.

Mine barrels and coal carts will now “refresh” at the start of each year.

The order of mystery box rewards is now randomized per player instead of per-save.

Quality of life changes for Stardew Valley update 1.6.4

Added a 1.2-second delay after dropping an item, before it’s picked back up by the same player.

Napalm rings are now non-destructive on the farm and inside the slime hutch (i.e. the explosion will only damage monsters).

Added ctrl + right-click as an alternate toolbar drop hotkey.

Receiving a “special notification” (e.g. first geode message) will no longer cancel out player actions such as eating or warping.

Flopping fish no longer fall back into fish ponds.

Crab pots now have a short time period after harvesting from them during which they can’t be removed (750ms).

The Junimo bundle menu now only highlights items that can actually be placed in the selected bundle.

Visual improvements

Qi club coins now show up in the shop menu.

Various map edits and fixes.

Removed Maru’s glasses from all beach portraits for consistency.

Improvements to signage in some non-English languages (i.e. Chinese, French, and Russian)

Multiplayer fixes

Synced some NPC Gift data in other languages.

Fixed fireworks (and possibly other sprites) drawing behind stuff in multiplayer.

Fixed “Build a Silo” quest not being completed for farmhands.

Fixed the Raccoon quest not being removed for all players.

Fixed double trinket issue when a farmhand disconnects/reconnects.

Fixed double and/or missing derby participants sprite issue in multiplayer.

Cosmetic fixes

Adjusted the draw order of basic objects so that debris will not be drawn underneath them as often.

Placeable grass now offsets vertically a little if it would clip through a front-layer tile.

Fixed seasonal world map not working for non-English players.

Fixed flying monsters not being drawn above things on the farm & volcano.

Fixed reward icon in completed quest menu being visually offset.

Fixed George’s TV clipping with the farmer during green rain.

Fixed movies not showing layered sprites (e.g. the eyeball in Mysterium).

Fixed Qi club coins being drawn below the lightmap.

Fixed Qi coin overlay drawn during minigames.

Fixed crane game audio not stopping when the game is forcefully closed.

Fixed some tooltip padding issues.

Fixed movie theater display issues on the world map.

Fixed repeated dialogue selection sound if a control was plugged in but you are using a mouse.

Fixed quest reward icon input offset issue.

Fixed Joja Warehouse roof drawing above the weather (and possibly other similar cases).

Fixed various map tile issues.

Fixed a visual issue with a shadow in the farmhouse.

Fixed being able to swap two chests of the same type.

Fixed machines sometimes wobbling when they’re not processing anything.

Display text and localization fixes

Many edits and fixes in translation text.

Fixed a text parsing error for Asian languages which caused them to incorrectly wrap in some cases.

Fixed spacing issues in Asian languages.

Fixed several localization issues

Fixed Russian line break issue.

Fixed events not consistently handling gender-dependent text.

Translation changes

Many edits and improvements to the Chinese version

Edits to the Russian, Portuguese, Hungarian, Turkish, and Korean translations.

Changed the Chinese fonts to make them more appealing and readable.

Changed Hungarian number spacing character from a comma to a period.

Some improvements to the Russian font.

Other changes

Minor optimizations.

Added two inappropriate names to the list to exclude from the name generator.

You can no longer give gifts to NPCs during green rain year 1 (prevents incongruous attitudes). This also prevents a portrait issue with Demetrius.

Stardew Valley update 1.6.4 is live across all platforms, including the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch