Starfield: All difficulty settings explained

Jumping into the vast expanse of Starfield's universe offers players not just a voyage through the cosmos but also a tailored experience through its difficulty settings. Whether you’re a story-driven explorer or a battle-ready spacefarer, learning about the intricacies of each setting will ensure that your celestial adventure aligns perfectly with your desired challenges and preferred playstyle in the game.

Whether you want a relaxing experience or the toughest challenge in the galaxy, this article will guide you through all the available difficulty settings in the game.

Difficulty settings in Starfield

Starfield, in true Bethesda RPG fashion, offers various levels of difficulty to players. An intense combat experience awaits skilled gamers, while those looking for a narrative-driven exploration mode can actively indulge in the story.

The title presents an intriguing array of five distinct difficulty settings that offer varying levels of challenge.

Very Easy: If you're one to enjoy the narrative depth and are lured by the aspects of exploration, then Very Easy would be the ideal choice for you. This mode is perfect for those who don't fancy combat much or just enjoy exploring the game's world. Easy: A good story with just enough combat to keep the adrenaline pumping is what the Easy setting provides, making it perfect for players who want a gentle challenge. Leaning towards the narrative realm, this setting ensures that players can enjoy the occasional thrill on their voyage. Normal: All players begin the game on Normal difficulty. It offers satisfying combat. However, you won't take heavy damage unless the enemy is much stronger. Hard: If you're a seasoned RPG player seeking a test, opt for Hard difficulty. It will certainly present more of a challenge and necessitate precise strategizing and constant awareness of your surroundings. Very Hard: For those space explorers who crave the ultimate challenge, Very Hard mode is the perfect test. It demands precision and calculation in all your moves, as every decision counts. Plus, foes are unyielding, and peril lurks around every corner on planets and space stations alike, requiring expert abilities and careful preparation.

How to change the difficulty settings in Starfield

You can change your difficulty level in Starfield whenever you want (Image via Bethesda)

In Starfield, you can change your difficulty level whenever you please. Whether you're finding a boss or challenge too difficult or too breezy, adjusting your difficulty accordingly can help.

Importantly, you won't be penalized for changing the difficulty, so don't hesitate to tinker around and find the balance that's right for you.

Here's how you can change the difficulty settings:

Go to the Main Menu.

Select Settings.

In there, choose Gameplay.

Change the Difficulty options to your liking.

There's a universe of possibilities to explore in Starfield, and your difficulty setting can greatly impact your experience. Whether you prefer tranquil story-driven voyages or pulse-pounding deep space combat, the title caters to every type of spacefarer.