Starfield Day 1 update patch notes leaked: Performance and stability fixes, gameplay tweaks, and more

Starfield is one of the highly anticipated releases of the past several years. The first new IP from Bethesda in over 25 years is all set to be the generation-defying game for Xbox. Amidst the latest hubbub, the day 1 update patch notes were leaked by Insider Gaming, providing a glimpse at what fixes, tweaks, and changes are inbound.

There will reportedly be numerous of performance, stability, visuals, gameplay, and quest fixes with the day 1 update. This is expected, given the vast expanse of the game and all its promises.

Read on to find the leaked patch notes for the Starfield Day 1 update.

Starfield Day 1 update leaked patch notes

The leaked patch notes for the Starfield Day 1 update are as follows:

Performance and Stability Fixes for Starfield

Improved stability related to suspending and resuming the game. (Xbox Series X/S)

Fixed rare crash that could occur when viewing the credits after completing the game.

Fixed crash that could appear when repeatedly loading some saves inside of ships.

Various stability and performance improvements.

Visual Fixes for Starfield

Fixed an issue where sometimes hair would not appear on characters.

Improved distant object appearance when transitioning to the surface of a planet.

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused face animations to move abruptly.

Fixed an issue where rarely in certain views white flashing boxes could appear in the Handscanner.

Fixed an issue that would cause an undesirable texture blend near the coastline.

Fixed an issue that would cause textures to degrade unnecessarily. (Xbox Series S)

Gameplay Fixes for Starfield

Fixed a rare issue that could cause Companions to float in the air.

Fixed an issue that could cause some ship modules to become misaligned.

Fixed some issues that would prevent touch-down points from turning red in Ship Builder.

Fixed an issue that could cause the player to appear incorrectly when equipping items.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the Isolation skill from behaving as intended.

Adjusted the distance the player is able to access and store cargo in their ship.

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause a long delay on the Press any button screen.

Quest Fixes for Starfield

Fixed rare issue that could cause ship patrols not to appear for “First to Fight, First to Die.”

Addressed a rare issue where the Contraband scan would not occur potentially preventing landing at New Atlantis.

Fixed an unlikely issue that could prevent landing at New Atlantis during “Deep Cover.”

Fixed an issue that could prevent Heat Leeches from counting as killed after completing “A Legacy Forged.”

Fixed how a location would appear near a hidden Earth landmark.

Fixed a rare issue that could potentially trap the player in The Facility.

Addressed an infrequent issue where a Spacer Ship didn’t correctly appear for a radiant quest.

Fixed an unlikely issue that could appear during “Revelation” depending on how the player interacted with the Emissary.

Addressed an issue with the Deimos Slim bottom ship module that is used on the Razorleaf.

Fixed rare issue that could prevent companions from accompanying the player after “No Sudden Moves”.

Addressed a rare issue that could impact “Power from Beyond.”

The leaked patch notes for the Starfield Day 1 update were revealed by Insider Gaming. The source for the leak also said that the game will run on both Steam Deck and ROG Ally, but performance may be affected if hardware is below what is recommended.

The game is set to release on September 6, with early access going live on August 31.