Starfield to get official mod support in 2024, Bethesda confirms

Starfield, Bethesda's latest RPG entry, will receive official mod support next year. Whether it's Fallout or The Elder Scrolls, modders have always found ways to add unique elements to the games, increasing their longevity. The same holds true for Starfield as well, considering its mods are already available despite having just been released.

The spacefaring RPG has many planets and star systems that were intentionally kept vacant for modders to toy around with. With official mod support coming in 2024, players might have a difficult time perusing through various community additions.

Starfield official mod support to allow mod installation on consoles as well

Todd Howard, Game Director for Starfield, in an interview with Famitsu, mentioned that mod support for the game will be coming sometime next year. While he hasn't cited a specific date, it's believed that the official modding tools, or the Creation Kit, should arrive during the first quarter of 2024.

The entire interview is in Japanese. However, the translated snippet of the conversation can be seen in the image above. Todd Howard further elaborated on his intention to introduce mod support in a big way. It seems like Bethesda is following tradition with respect to releasing their official Creation Kits.

Since Starfield went live on September 6, and if the official mod support could be out in six months, Bethesda should launch it sometime in March. Both The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 also received official mod support within six months of launch. Since the game is slightly bigger than other Bethesda RPGs and runs on a new engine, the developers might take more time before releasing the mod support.

Either way, countless mods are already available on the Nexus Mods page. Once Bethesda officially starts supporting mods, more are supposed to go live. Furthermore, with official mod support, players will be able to download and install mods on their consoles as well.

It's common knowledge that Bethesda will be releasing at least one story expansion. Although the release date has not been confirmed, the first DLC could arrive alongside the official mod support for the game.