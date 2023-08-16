Starfield pre-load date and time revealed for all regions: File size, system requirements, and more

Starfield is arguably the most anticipated game of 2023, alongside Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Armored Core 6. With its release date nearing, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios have finally revealed this title's official pre-load date and time for all regions. As a flagship Xbox first-party game, this offering has a lot to live up to, especially with the overwhelming amount of hype surrounding it.

This is also Bethesda Game Studios' very first current-gen console exclusive title, which despite coming to Game Pass on Day 1, isn't making its way to Xbox One.

That said, here's everything you need to know about Starfield's pre-load, system requirements, file size, and more.

When can you pre-load Starfield on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC (Steam)?

According to a recent Twitter (X) post by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield's pre-load is scheduled to go live on two different dates, one for Xbox Series consoles and the other for Windows PC (via Steam). The two pre-load dates should not come as a surprise since Xbox usually offers early access to pre-loads, even for third-party offerings.

No early Game Pass version of the game is available, even on Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S. With that in mind, the pre-load for Starfield is scheduled to go live on:

Xbox Series X|S

August 17, 2023 (midnight local time for all regions)

Windows PC (Steam)

August 30, 2023 (pre-load ETA for PC is yet to be disclosed by Bethesda Game Studios)

On PC and consoles, the game is going to have a file size of roughly 125 gigabytes, which should not be surprising given its scope and inclusion of interstellar exploration.

What are the system requirements for Starfield?

Here are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Bethesda Game Studios' upcoming open-world role-playing game:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

Recommended

OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

Starfield is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and Windows PC (via Steam).