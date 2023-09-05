Starfield surpasses 2,000,000 players on Steam and Xbox during early access

Starfield is set to go live in a couple of hours. However, those who pre-ordered the game received a five-day early access. Based on the information revealed by a Twitter account called PlayerTracker, over two million players purchased the Premium Edition of the game on Steam and Xbox. The numbers were generated despite the game being available for free on Day 1 on Game Pass.

As a title, Starfield has all the makings of a "Game of the Year" nominee. While concerns arose surrounding bugs and issues plaguing the game, it's surprisingly polished and is extremely stable at launch.

Exploring the reasons behind Starfield's success

When Microsoft first announced that Starfield would be available for free on Game Pass from Day 1, there were concerns about the sales being affected. However, the subsequent data has dispelled all those concerns.

It's also worth noting that the game was cracked the day after early access began, which practically made it available for free. Despite these shortcomings, it has managed to draw in such high numbers. It's believed that these numbers will go higher after the game goes live for everyone on September 6.

Many reckoned Baldur's Gate 3 would steal its thunder on launch because the PlayStation 5 release for Larian's RPG is scheduled to happen on the same day. However, based on the numbers seen so far, it will probably not be hindered by Bethesda's RPG, primarily because of two reasons.

Firstly, Baldur's Gate 3 has been available for more than a month now. Therefore, players are quite familiar with its offering. Secondly, the hype for Larian's RPG is beginning to wane. Compared to that, Starfield is a brand new launch, and given how it's been marketed so far, many will be eager to dive into it. The sales numbers would have been higher had Bethesda released the game on PlayStation devices, but since it's an Xbox exclusive, that won't be happening.

To sum it up, the amount of content in Starfield is enough to keep players entertained for years to come. Quite similar to Skyrim, one is bound to discover countless secrets as they explore the universe. Furthermore, Bethesda's latest offering is bound to receive multiple expansions in the future.

Not only that, there are several planets in the game that have been left vacant for modders to toy around with.