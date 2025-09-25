All announcements from State of Play September 2025

State of Play September 2025 showcased plenty of major releases and upcoming games for the PS5. From debut gameplay for previously announced titles to all-new announcements, PlayStation fans have much to look forward to in 2026 and beyond.

Here's everything shown at State of Play September 2025.

Everything shown off at State of Play September 2025

Saros PS5 gameplay

The upcoming fantasy game from Housemarque finally got new gameplay, alongside its release date, at State of Play September 2025.

Saros seems to build upon the foundations of the developer's past title, Returnal, with a similar third-person, fast-paced bullet hell gameplay. It is scheduled for release on PS5 on March 20, 2026.

Zero Parades - For Dead Spies

Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM is making an all-new isometric title called Zero Parades - For Dead Spies.

This is a narrative-heavy espionage RPG that puts players in the shoes of an operative called Hershel in a colorful yet bleak world where no one can be trusted. Make difficult narrative decisions and take matters into your own hands when the game launches in 2026.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

The next Xbox title headed to PS5 is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. In this game, you can take to the skies in a variety of realistic flight simulations and live out the pilot days of our dreams. From commercial airliners to slow-moving blimps and helicopters to observe wildlife, there are plenty of choices here for everybody.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 launches December 8, 2025, on PS5, with PSVR2 support coming in the future.

Battlefield 6 campaign trailer

The upcoming military FPS from DICE and EA boasts a bombastic single-player campaign that goes head-to-head with Activision's and Xbox's upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Battlefield 6's narrative centers around an elite Marine Raiders unit called Dagger 13, who must stop the military corporation Pax Armata from its nefarious plans. The full game launches on October 10, 2025.

Deus Ex Remastered

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Eidos Montreal is releasing Deus Ex Remastered in collaboration with developer Aspyr. The State of Play September 2025 trailer boasts overhauled visuals, tweaked controls, and more, while retaining everything that makes this 2000 sci-fi immersive sim one of the all-time greats.

Relive JC Denton's adventure as he becomes embroiled in a global conspiracy on February 5, 2026.

Halloween: The Game

Based on John Carpenter's Halloween movie, this is an all-new asymmetrical multiplayer horror in the vein of Dead by Daylight or Friday the 13th: The Game. Play as a survivor, or the iconic villain, Michael Myers. The former must work together to outsmart the threat and survive his onslaught, while the latter boasts powerful abilities to give him the upper edge.

Find out more when the game launches on September 8, 2026.

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered

The beloved 2001 PS2 game has been revived by Koei Tecmo and Omega Force for a modern audience, as shown at State of Play September 2025. Content from both the base game and the Xtreme Legends expansion is here for the definitive experience built atop Unreal Engine 5.

Take charge, head into battle, and experience additional stories for several officers, including Lu Bu, Meng Shao, and more, when Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered launches on March 19, 2026.

Let It Die: Inferno

The 2016 free-to-play survival action game from Grasshoppr Manufacturer is getting a sequel in the form of Let It Die: Inferno. This successor goes all out with melee combat, rogue-lite elements, and PvPvE battles. In this game, you must explore Hell's Gate as one of several unique characters and extract gathered treasures back safely while battling dangerous monsters.

As shown at State of Play September 2025, Let It Die: Inferno arrives on December 3, 2025.

Chronoscript: The Endless End

SHUEISHA GAMES and DeskWorks Inc. announced Chronoscript: The Endless End at State of Play September 2025, a 2D action platformer with a unique hand-drawn 2D art style, battling powerful foes.

This 2D manuscript plane is set against a 3D backdrop, not unlike The Plucky Squire, and sees players unravel a story that spans a thousand years. Learn more when the game arrives in 2026.

Marvel's Wolverine gameplay

After a long period of waiting, we finally got a first look at Marvel's Wolverine in development at Insomniac Games. In this game, you play as Logan and engage in a cathartic third-person brawler-heavy gorefest set in a new story in the Marvel universe. The narrative shares continuity with other Insomniac titles, such as Marvel's Spiderman 2, with familiar faces in the mix, including Mystique.

Find out more when Marvel's Wolverine launches in Fall 2026 for PS5.

PlayStation PULSE Elevate Wireless Speakers

Take your gaming experience to the next level with the new PULSE Elevate Wireless Speakers. Boasting a compact design, Planar Magnetic drivers, built-in Woofers, and 3D Audio support, these speakers bring Desktop-grade audio to the PS5. A built-in microphone is also included with AI-enhanced noise rejection, PlayStation Link Wireless support, and PC compatibility.

The PULSE Elevate Wireless Speakers launch in 2026.

God of War 20th Anniversary Limited-Edition DualSense Controller

Celebrate the beloved Sony hack & slash franchises' 20th anniversary with a Kratos-themed DualSense controller, as revealed at State of Play September 2025. Pre-orders begin October 3, 2025, with the launch set for October 23, 2025. Since this is a limited-edition product, grab one quickly before it's gone.

Several other titles were also shown off at State of Play September 2025, with some getting updates:

Missed the full State of Play September 2025 showcase? Catch the whole thing in the video above.

