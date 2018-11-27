The Steam Autumn Sale will end today, so pick up some games at hugely discounted prices

Steam Autumn Sales

The ongoing sale in Steam's online marketplace will be ending today. There are still tons of games which are available at huge discounted prices, so before the autumn sale ends, make sure that you all get something out of it. Steam's Autumn Sale has variety of new/old games with different genres made available to players at huge discounted prices. Below is the list of games available at discounted prices.

Darksouls 3 - 1074 INR

Euro Truck Simulator - 241 INR

We Happy Few - 2009 INR

Valkyria 4 Chronicles - 1999 INR

ARK: Survival Evolved - 439 INR

Strange Brigade - 659 INR

Monster Hunter: World - 1979 INR

Hollow Knight - 316 INR

Battlerite Royale - 398 INR

Darkest Dungeon - 186 INR

XCOM 2 - 750 INR

Divinity Series - 35 to 90% discount.

Tomb Raider Series - 50 to 89% discount.

Tom Clancy's Franchise - 30 to 75% discount.

There are other games, like Just Cause 3, which is available for just 90 INR (approximately 1 dollar and 50 cents). Among the ample variety of games made available to users at discounted prices, there are some famous titles like DarkSouls 3, Monster Hunter World, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Rainbow Six Siege, and Just Cause 3, all of which can be grabbed at considerable prices.

The Steam autumn sales might be the best time to grab this game. Many of you get winter holidays around this time, which means you can enjoy your winter vacation while playing some of your favourite titles at considerably low prices. It's a win win situation.

The three Steam sales which already happened or will happen are:

Steam Halloween Sale : October 26, 2017 - November 1, 2017

: October 26, 2017 - November 1, 2017 Steam Autumn Sale : November 22, 2017 - November 28, 2017

: November 22, 2017 - November 28, 2017 Steam Winter Sale: December 21, 2017 - January, 2018

So check your time table and wallet, and plan accordingly. Stick to SportsKeeda for daily game updates.