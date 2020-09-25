Steam regularly hosts platform-wide publisher-specific sales through which gamers can buy their favorite games at discounted prices. In the past, we have seen various publisher weekends where prices were slashed by as much as 80%. Currently, select titles from the Warner Brothers are on sale.

This includes games such as Injustice 2 and the Middle Earth series, along with some titles from the Lego series. This is an exciting opportunity for gamers as some of the famous titles are available at heavily discounted rates.

The Publisher Weekend began on 24th September and will end on the 28th. In this article, we look at three Warner Brothers' games that are currently available for less than $5 on Steam.

Steam Publisher Weekend: 3 Games that cost $5 or less

1) Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Kombat X is the tenth installment in the Mortal Kombat series and runs on Unreal Engine 3. The game is currently available at a 75% discount on Steam, and for a price of just $ 4.99.

Image Credits: Steam

Mortal Kombat X is one of the most successful games of the franchise and has gained positive reviews from critics and gamers alike. It was released in April 2015, and the 75% discount might be tempting for quite a few gamers.

2) Mad Max

Mad Max is another Warner Brothers game that is currently available for $4.99. The game is set in an open post-apocalyptic world where cars are the key to survival. The game’s online functionality is due to retire on 31st October.

Image Credits: Microsoft

That might be another reason for gamers to buy it, if only for the sentimental value. The game was released in September 2015 and followed the storyline of the movie franchise.

3) Batman: Arkham Origins

The idea of roaming around Gotham City as Batman is always an interesting proposition. Batman: Arkham Origins is another game that is currently available for $4.99. Of course, the game’s online services were discontinued in December 2016.

Image Credits: Steam

However, the single storyline follows a younger, less refined Batman who deals with the world’s greatest assassins when a bounty is placed on his head. Batman: Arkham Origins is another game that Steam users might look at, for sentimental reasons.