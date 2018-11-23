Steam Sale: Best buys on Black Friday Sale 2018
The 2018 Steam Autumn Sale is now live and will last through 27 November 2018, with the sale including some truly spectacular games at a massive discount. With a host of AAA games available on sale, now is the right time for all the gamers to stock their collection for the holiday season.
Far Cry 5 has a discount of 50%, retailing at $29.99 (INR 1,499). Additionally, the entire Far Cry franchise prior to Far Cry 5 is also available at a discount as a part of the Steam Autumn sale. The Far Cry Bundle, consisting of six titles, features a discount of 73% and is available for $36.66 (INR 1,831).
Shadow of the Tomb Raider is available at a discount of 50%, retailing at $29.99 (INR 1,749). Its prequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider, which hit the stores in 2016 costs $11.99 (INR 200), 80% cheaper than its listing price.
Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, which hit the stores in October 2018, is also available at a discount. The title costs $40.19 (INR 2,099), 33% lower than its original listing price. The older games in the Assassin's Creed series also feature massive discounts, with a few games being sold at 66% lower than their retail price.
The entire Just Cause franchise is on sale with discounts of up to 90%. Just Cause 3 is retailing 85% lower than its listing price, while Just Cause 2 is 85% cheaper and the original is 86% less expensive than its retail price. The games cost $4.49 (INR 90), $3.74 (INR 48), and $1.49 (INR 45) respectively.
BioShock Remastered and BioShock 2 Remastered boast a 75% discount on Steam, with both the titles being available for $4.99 (INR 250).
As part of the sale, one could get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $19.99 (INR 400), which is 50% lower than its maximum retail price. The older games in the series boast discounts as high as 85%.
Other titles available on sale include:
- Dark Souls III - 75% off; $14.99 (INR 1,074)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - 75% off; $4.99 (INR 475)
- F1 2018 - 50% off; $29.99 (INR 649)
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War - 66% off; $16.99 (INR 326)
- Age of Empires Legacy Bundle with four games - 82% off; $16.01 (INR 454)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - 50% off; $19.99 (INR 1335)
- Grand Theft Auto V - 34% off; $19.79 (INR 1,385)
- Portal 2 - 80% off; $1.99 (INR 70)
- Civilisation VI - 70% off; $17.99 (INR 750)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - 60% off; $23.99 (INR 1,199)
