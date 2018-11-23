×
Steam Sale: Best buys on Black Friday Sale 2018

Kredy
ANALYST
News
30   //    23 Nov 2018, 12:17 IST

Image Courtesy: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt/CD Projekt
Image Courtesy: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt/CD Projekt

The 2018 Steam Autumn Sale is now live and will last through 27 November 2018, with the sale including some truly spectacular games at a massive discount. With a host of AAA games available on sale, now is the right time for all the gamers to stock their collection for the holiday season.

Far Cry 5 has a discount of 50%, retailing at $29.99 (INR 1,499). Additionally, the entire Far Cry franchise prior to Far Cry 5 is also available at a discount as a part of the Steam Autumn sale. The Far Cry Bundle, consisting of six titles, features a discount of 73% and is available for $36.66 (INR 1,831).

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is available at a discount of 50%, retailing at $29.99 (INR 1,749). Its prequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider, which hit the stores in 2016 costs $11.99 (INR 200), 80% cheaper than its listing price.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, which hit the stores in October 2018, is also available at a discount. The title costs $40.19 (INR 2,099), 33% lower than its original listing price. The older games in the Assassin's Creed series also feature massive discounts, with a few games being sold at 66% lower than their retail price.

The entire Just Cause franchise is on sale with discounts of up to 90%. Just Cause 3 is retailing 85% lower than its listing price, while Just Cause 2 is 85% cheaper and the original is 86% less expensive than its retail price. The games cost $4.49 (INR 90), $3.74 (INR 48), and $1.49 (INR 45) respectively.

BioShock Remastered and BioShock 2 Remastered boast a 75% discount on Steam, with both the titles being available for $4.99 (INR 250).

As part of the sale, one could get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $19.99 (INR 400), which is 50% lower than its maximum retail price. The older games in the series boast discounts as high as 85%.

Other titles available on sale include:

  • Dark Souls III - 75% off; $14.99 (INR 1,074)
  • Batman: Arkham Knight - 75% off; $4.99 (INR 475)
  • F1 2018 - 50% off; $29.99 (INR 649)
  • Middle Earth: Shadow of War - 66% off; $16.99 (INR 326)
  • Age of Empires Legacy Bundle with four games - 82% off; $16.01 (INR 454)
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - 50% off; $19.99 (INR 1335)
  • Grand Theft Auto V - 34% off; $19.79 (INR 1,385)
  • Portal 2 - 80% off; $1.99 (INR 70)
  • Civilisation VI - 70% off; $17.99 (INR 750)
  • Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - 60% off; $23.99 (INR 1,199)

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
