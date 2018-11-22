Steam Sale: Best Shooting Game deals available

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 22 Nov 2018, 14:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steam Autumn Sale

The Steam sale is here and if you are a fan of FPS genre there are tons of good games out there. Here is a list of game you should at least try-

DOOM 2216(₹1599 --> ₹1199)

DOOM is one of the best running FPS in the market. It's visually resounding and is packed with tons of action. The game is filled with gore(similar to all DOOM franchise) so if you like hardcore stuff this is the perfect game.

Wolfenstein 2(₹4399 --> ₹1451)

The game has a very similar mechanism to part 1 of the game. Wolfenstein 2 is super smooth and will keep you occupied for a long period. The storyline is a little bit linear but if you haven't played the game it's worth trying.

Prey(₹2399 --> ₹1607)

Arkane makes one of the best games out there and Prey is no different. The game has one of the best design. The learning curve and Progression is amazing. You will immerse in this game as it takes you for a joy ride.

Insurgency(₹369 --> ₹74)

The game is a close quarters combat type FPS game. It has very realistic gameplay with no flashy death cams or close-ups. The game is pretty straightforward you shoot you proceed.

The game was released back in 2014 so it can even run on low-end PC.

Borderlands 2(₹999 --> ₹250)

Hillarious stories, cool characters, and a great combat action, what's not to like about Borderlands 2? If you are looking for a fun time and wanna dwell right into the action borderlands is the way to go.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive(₹459 --> ₹229)

If you have a computer and you like FPS games and you don't have CS:GO then you are kinda messing up. The game gives the ultimate FPS experience. You can play the game for hours and not get bored. The game is also compatible with super low-end rigs.

Also, read 5 Best Offline PC Games