Steam Sale: 5 Best strategy game deals available till 27th November

Strategy games are filled with a myriad of experiences. From the thrill of discovering your opponent's hidden bases at the far end of the corner of the map to leading your armies to victory in the offline campaigns, they pack quite the punch that few other genres can replicate.

Of late, the strategy genre has taken a hit with not many things going their ways in terms of new game releases. However, with WarCraft 3 getting a remodel alongside Command and Conquer and Age of Empires, the coming years look brighter than ever.

With that being said, without further ado, here is a look at five good strategy games that are on sale.

#1 Age of Empires II HD + The Forgotten + The African Kingdoms + The Rise of the Rajas (-80% at Rs. 336)

Age of Empires is one of the all-time classics of the genre. Play as the Teutons and wage a holy war. Join the hoards of the Huns and take over Europe. Lead Joan of Arc to victory in her battle against the British, or bring Henry V safely to home in Agincourt.

#2 Rise of Nations: Extended Edition (-80% at Rs. 141)

There are very few strategy games that have aged as well as Rise of Nations. The game promises to cover a very wide range of time, from the very dark ages up to futures that haven't arrived in reality yet.

The game also has a very promising campaign that lets people come in the saddle of Alexander the Great and Napolean. Or, you could just decide to conquer the world.

#3 Age of Mythology: Extended Edition (-75% at Rs. 182)

A spin-off from the Age of Empires series, Age of Mythology has a take on the strategy genre that few can ever consider executing to such perfection. You can take control of Minotaurs and Pegasuses, or choose to wage a world war that takes you from the Greek shores to the Egyptian dunes and Norse winters.

#4 Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (-70% at Rs. 750)

Sid Meier is known for his masterful games, and Civilization 6 did not disappoint its hardcore fans at all. The game takes you from humble beginnings up until the nukes!

#5 Hearts of Iron IV (-60% at Rs. 339)

Hearts of Iron is a grand strategy game that focuses on Europe during World War 2. You get to have control of every single detail, which in turn can lead you to victory.