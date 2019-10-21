Steam Sale Dates have been leaked

King Gaben

SteamDB, a website which posts statistics and information about Steam (and has no official affiliation with Valve), posted a tweet leaking the dates of the Steam Sales for 2019. Steam holds multiple sales throughout the year, often discounting their products at ridiculously low prices that you can't find anywhere else.

These leaks were released by many different developers who were told not to leak the dates but it happened anyway. We can't tell for sure how genuine this leak is but SteamDB has a reputation of reporting accurate leaks.

Steam Sale 2019 Leaked Dates:

Halloween sale: Oct. 28 - Nov. 1

Oct. 28 - Nov. 1 Autumn sale: Nov. 26 - Dec. 3

Nov. 26 - Dec. 3 Winter sale: Dec. 19 - Jan. 2

The Halloween sale is only for a few days but the Autumn sale will be for a week and the Winter sale for about 2 weeks. In case you miss the shorter Halloween sale, you can still grab the other two.

The deals they usually have are quite lucrative and you can get full $60 AAA games at prices as low as $10. The older the game, the likelier it is to have a heavier discount. Indie games such as Hollow Knight or Dead Cells are almost always on discount at this time and they sometimes drop below $10.

You may not get Steam discounts for games such as Borderlands 3 or other AAA games. You can get these discounts in Epic Games Store who have already started their Halloween sale and are offering games for either cheap or free.

Steam has the biggest catalog of games for the PC on their platform and almost every PC gamer holds a Steam account. This changed a little when Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, decided to start their own store. Nonetheless, Steam is still king but that could be dethroned.