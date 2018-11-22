Steam Sale: The Best Open World Game Deals Available

Steam Autumn Sale lasts through 27 November 2018

Steam Autumn Sale is now live and will last through 27 November 2018. During this period, the store is offering huge discounts of a slew of video game titles, which should let you stock your gaming collection of the holidays.

Open world games have surged in popularity in the past decade, and to combat the demand, there are a host of titles that have hit the market, and in this article, we will outline the best deals that are available on the open world games.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition currently trades at 60% discount, costing $19.99 (INR 400). The title follows the protagonist's quest to find his missing daughter, who is on the run from the Wild Hunt. With its stunning visuals, sound design and gameplay, the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt became the most awarded game in the history.

Fallout 4 retails at $14.99 (INR 1,000), which is 50% less than the title's maximum retail price. The GOTY edition of Fallout 4 boasts a discount of 60%. The game explores the protagonist's search for their missing child in a post-apocalyptic America that is ravaged by a nuclear disaster.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which is considered by many as one of the greatest games of all time is also available on sale. TES V: Skyrim follows the adventures of the Dragonborn, whose quest is to defeat a world-eating dragon - Alduin. The special edition features a discount of 50%, retailing at $19.99 (INR 1,335).

Almost all the Assassin's Creed titles are available as a part of the sale. The latest instalment, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, which hit the stores in October 2018 is available at a 33% discount, retailing at $40.19 (INR 2,009). The last year's title, Assassin's Creed: Origins, is available at even a bigger discount of 60%, and currently retails at $23.99 (INR 1,199). Both the games have a well-designed open world environment and encourage exploration.

Grand Theft Auto V, which won a host of awards in years following its initial release in 2013 is available at a discount of 34%, costing $19.79 (INR 1,385). Feeling a bit nostalgic? The older titles of the series are available at a discount of up to 70%.

Other titles on sale include:

Far Cry 5 - 50% off; $29.99 (INR 1,499)

Far Cry Bundle - 73% off; $36.66 (INR 1,831) - Features all the titles prior to Far Cry 5.

Just Cause 3 - 85% off; $4.99 (INR 90)

Middle Earth: Shadow of War - 66% off; $16.99 (INR 326)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands 59% off; $24.99 (INR 1,249)

