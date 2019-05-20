Steep by Ubisoft is free for a limited time

Steep

What could be better news than getting a game for free! Yes, the game Steep is free for a limited on uplay. grab the game now and have it on your Ubisoft library forever.

Steep is developed by Ubisoft Annecy. The game got released globally in December 2016. The game is an online multiplayer sports game. Steep is set in an open world environment based on Apls and Denali. Players can fully explore the area by themselves and get involved in skiing, snowboarding, paragliding and wingsuit activities. It also lets you play with your friends. The game mainly focuses on online competitions where players can compete on a global scale.

The description of the game states,

Rip through the terrains of a snowy open world. Strap in and suit up for some epic stunts as you ride your way to the peak of the excitement. Experience 360° of visual freedom while you explore the Alps. Let your gaze immerse you in the massive winter playground. Situational awareness has never been more fluid with the integrated Tobii Eye Tracking feature set. Using your gaze to shred the hills enhances your gameplay and lets you embark on the ride of your life.

Steep

To get the game for free, what you need to do is -

Go to the giveaway page. Login with your uplay account. If you do not have a uplay account, its time to create one. Register yourself for the giveaway. Youre done! You'll see the messsage showing the game has been added to your library.

Season 7 of the game is about to begin and this is the right time to start it if you ever wanted to try any game like this. There are also some additional DLCs that you can get by paying some minimal amount.

Grab Steep before time runs out

Are you going to try it? Even if not, take a moment and add the game toyour library to enlarge your collection. Or, if you are already playing the game, do let us know your feedback in the comments below!