Stellar Blade has more in common with Lies of P than Nier Automata

Stellar Blade, which initially started development under the codename "Project Eve," has slowly but surely garnered the attention of a lot of players, not only due to its fantastic character designs, but also its flashy, and over-the-top combat system. Much like its inspiration — Nier: Automata — Stellar Blade is going to be quite heavy on the narrative front.

However, it also seems to be equally focused on delivering a "stellar" (no pun intended) combat experience, at least that's what I gathered from having played the recently released demo for more than 15 hours. While the demo is quite short, it's enough to give players a good insight into the game's basic combat mechanics.

Another thing I realized while playing the demo, especially the "Boss Challenge" mode, is that Stellar Blade is more akin to Neowiz Games' Lies of P than its immediate inspiration, Nier: Automata or even Sekiro.

Disclaimer: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Stellar Blade's combat is strikingly similar to that of Lies of P, barring the usual suite of souls-like elements

As I started getting to grips with Stellar Blade's combat system, I felt a sense of familiarity, something I did not expect given I haven't played any character action game since 2021's Bayonetta 3. Most of my time is usually spent playing souls-likes (predominantly Elden Ring) and recently, I've been spending unhealthy amounts of time playing Dragon's Dogma 2.

Boss fights in Stellar Blade revolve around parrying consecutive attacks, and following up with a counterattack of your own (Image via Shift Up || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

As such, the "sense of familiarity" was somewhat puzzling to me. However, once I reached the Boss Challenge mode, I finally realized why I was getting a sense of deja vu while playing Stellar Blade's demo. Last year, I played and reviewed Lies of P, a game that in many regards is a pinnacle of souls-like experiences, despite some glaring flaws.

Despite having finished it multiple times and getting the Platinum trophy for that game, I regularly visit Lies of P, just to enjoy its combat system and boss fights. And to me, Stellar Blade's combat felt quite similar to Neowiz's title, albeit with some key mechanical differences.

Both Lies of P and Shift Up's upcoming action RPG operate on the same fundamental combat structure — you are encouraged to parry attacks, instead of dodge them. While yes, dodging plays a crucial role in both of these titles, parry and counterattack are the primary focus, with dodge being an additional option for specific scenarios.

Nier: Automata also had parrying, but the main focal point of its combat system was perfect dodges, which much like Bayonetta's "witch time" gives you a few seconds of invulnerability and the ability to deal additional damage. There's no such mechanic in Stellar Blade, at least not in the demo, that is.

Lies of P's combat can be quite flashy and spectacular as well (Image via Neowiz Games)

And honestly, if I have to compare Shift Up's upcoming action RPG to any other game, it would be Lies of P, instead of Nier: Automata, Bayonetta, or even Sekiro. Don't get me wrong, both Stellar Blade and Lies of P are wildly different games, with one being a straightforward action RPG, and the other a souls-like.

Stellar Blade isn't going for a souls-like experience, that's for certain. However, it doesn't shy away from delivering a challenging (yet satisfying) combat. Apart from the usual parry-focused combat, Shift Up's game also shares thematic similarities to Lies of P. Both titles feature the themes of isolation and humanity's extinction.

Yes, some elements feel like they came straight out of Yoko Taro's mind, but there's also plenty that differentiates it from similar titles. Although I would've liked another Nier-like experience, I would rather take something that weaves its own path, while also taking inspiration from some of the best games in the action RPG genre.

Most of the combat in Shift Up's latest entry is based on you learning enemy attack patterns and timing your parries. And truth be told, parrying in this game feels incredibly satisfying, akin to Sekiro and you guessed it, Lies of P. I'm also curious if there are different weapon types available for EVE in the game or not.

Shift Up's title is shaping up to be a fantastic new addition to the action RPG genre (Image via Shift Up || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Also, whether different weapons will affect the parry timings a la Lies of P, or not. However, that can only be answered once the game is released. Thankfully, I, alongside a legion of fans, won't have to wait too long to get their hands on the game as Stellar Blade is scheduled to be released on April 26, 2024, exclusively for the PS5.