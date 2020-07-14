Steps to redeem Watch Dogs 2 for free on Uplay

Ubisoft recently announced a free giveaway of Watch Dogs 2 and the game was set to be redeemed during the Ubisoft Forward event. However, things did not go well as the high demand crashed the Ubisoft servers, which means that a large number of people could not log in to Uplay and were subsequently unable to claim their free copy.

This gave rise to frustrations among the players who were waiting to grab the game for free since Ubisoft's announcement.

Ubisoft's Watch Dogs 2 Giveaway

Image Credit: Ubisoft

After the event ended, Ubisoft addressed the problem through a tweet and assured players that they will still get Watch Dogs 2 for free.

Furthermore, they updated their official website with a similar message and added a short registration to redeem Watch Dogs 2 for free. Follow the steps below if you want to claim a free copy of the game.

Steps to Redeem Watch Dogs 2 for free

Go to Ubisoft's official website. (You can do this registration from your mobile phone or PC).

Create a new account or log in to a pre-existing one.

In the main page, you will see Watch Dogs 2 ready to be redeemed.

Image Credit: Ubisoft, theprofanedotaku

Click on the Redeem Now button.

Next, you will be taken to the login page.

Log in with a pre-existing account/or create a new one. (If you followed the second step, this step is not mandatory as you will be taken directly to the registration message)

You will be presented with a "Register Now" button. Click on it and you are good to go.

Image Credit: Ubisoft, theprofanedotaku

After you finish the registration, you will receive an auto-generated message which says that you will receive your game in your Uplay game library in a few days.