3 tips to improve building and editing in Fortnite

Fortnite is unique among Battle Royal games because its gunplay pairs with a robust building system that allows players to create complicated structures with materials gathered around the island.

The game can be tricky to get used to, especially for players coming over to Fortnite from other games. But building is an essential part of playing the game and getting good results. One needs to be proficient in it.

The following three tips to improve overall building and editing in Fortnite.

3 Tips to instantly improve Fortnite building and editing

Gather materials

Fortnite players need building materials as much as they need guns and ammo. Without such materials, it is impossible to build anything, especially in a combat situation. A player must ensure they have plenty of building materials on hand.

The OG Pickaxe

One must always keep a pickaxe with themselves while running around Apollo Island, and load up on materials whenever possible. Players should keep the following two goals in mind:

Harvest from objects without finishing them off because disappearing items are an excellent way for other players to catch a whiff of another player's location.

Wiggle around while harvesting materials, crouching down and jumping every once and a while. Doing so will make a sniper's job more challenging if they are watching.

Advertisement

Remap Fortnite's building buttons

Users must ensure to remap the building buttons so that building functions are easy to access on the fly and comfortable, regardless of playing Fortnite through a keyboard and mouse or using a controller.

Image via culturedvultures.com

On a keyboard, players should keep controls close to where fingers naturally rest, unless a player has a highly configurable mouse with mappable buttons. Console players can take advantage of Fortnite's "Builder Pro" mode for easier access to building options.

Boxes, ramps, and doors

Image via tomshardware.com

While Fortnite offers different floors, walls, rooves, and ramps, players do not need to overcomplicate things. Practice making simple boxes with a ramp on the inside and using the editing controls to make single doors.

A box with a ramp inside is one of the most basic and useful builds in Fortnite. It can be expounded quickly and almost infinitely once a player has the hang of things.