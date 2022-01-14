Stone Slammer in Clash of Clans: All you need to know

Siege machines are the newest addition to the attacking strategy supporting players in battle in Clash of Clans.

Siege machines are Workshop-made special weaponry that transports your Clan Castle troops. Each type of siege machine has a different way of transporting your clan troops during your attacks, and Stone Slammer is an air siege machine that causes immense damage to opposing defenses.

Wrecking in Clash of Clans with Stone Slammer

Stone Slammer's in-game description is:

"The Stone Slammer is a heavy-duty, flying mountain that targets defensive buildings by flattening them with giant boulders and causes earthquakes. Immune to spell effects."

Stone Slammer is a flying siege machine introduced by Clash of Clans on December 6, 2018.

After upgrading your siege machine workshop to level 3 in Clash of Clans, you can earn the Stone Slammer, the third siege machine that drops boulders.

It's a Balloon shaped siege machine with many hitpoints, high damage, and a slow attack speed that focuses on defenses during an attack. Stone Slammer focuses on defenses first, ignoring all other enemy buildings and structures until no defense structures remain.

Once all defenses have been demolished, Stone Slammer will attack the nearest structure like any other troop with no preference.

In addition to attacking, the Stone Slammer carries Clan Castle troops spawned when the Stone Slammer bursts. You can purposefully blast the Stone Slammer to spawn troops by touching on the deploy siege machine icon.

Stone Slammers are immune to spells like all siege machines in the game. However, Garden Warden's abilities can be used on it.

Stone Slammer statistics

Stone Slammer is one of the strongest siege machines that works best with high DPS troops like Dragon, PEKKA, Electro Dragon, Yeti, etc.

A Stone Slammer at max level deals 700 damage per second.

When Stone Slammer is destroyed, it does 500 damage.

A Stone Slammer's training costs 100000 gold coins.

A Stone Slammer requires 20 minutes of training to construct one housing space.

With 6500 hitpoints, Stone Slammer is one of the few high-hitpoint troops.

In conclusion, Stone Slammer is a must-use siege machine in Clash of Clans attacking strategies as it destroys a lot of defenses before releasing the Clan Castle troops. This siege machine is perfect to use at high levels in war attacks with various attacking strategies.

