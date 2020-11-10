Streamer finds girl hiding inside closet while in a furniture store, has amusing exchange with her!

Recently, Twitch streamer Esfand came across a girl hiding inside a closet at an IKEA.

The streamer was documenting his shopping trip to the furniture store on 18th June and was baffled to find a girl hiding inside one of the closets he was examining.

Esfand, popular for his World of Warcraft streams, regularly hosts ‘Just chatting’ or ‘IRL’ streams, where he engages with his viewers.

One such ‘IRL’ stream ended up with the broadcaster documenting his trip to an IKEA store. As he looked around at different types of closets, Esfand, also active on YouTube, ended up hilariously interacting with a girl he found hiding inside one.

Streamer finds girl hiding inside closet at IKEA

In the video seen below, Esfand is walking around the closet section of the IKEA store that he has come to. The YouTuber lets his viewers know that he ‘feels like’ looking inside each of the closets on display. He also speculates that he will fit inside one of them and tries to do precisely that.

“Dude, I feel like I have to look in everything, like can you imagine, actually, I could fit in this. No, I can’t. It’s unstable.”

Once he fails to enter the closet, the streamer moves on to the next one, but is very surprised to find a girl sitting inside it! She bursts into laughter and quickly explain that she is playing ‘hide and seek’ with some friends. In response, the streamers says that he is, too!

“You’re playing hide and seek with people? I am playing hide and seek with people!”

This completely baffles the girl, who struggles to find a retort. However, her friends walk in at the same time, and she comes out and explains the situation. She also tells her friends that she has won as the two failed to find her.

The streamer asks the group a few questions and says that he was also playing hide and seek with his friends. While that was not true, the incident was rather hilarious.