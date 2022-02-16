"Splatted on my keyboard!": Twitch streamer JASONR's girlfriend hilariously spills food on his desk

On JASONR's latest stream, his girlfriend spilled food on his desk creating a big mess of mayonnaise.

JASONR is a former pro CSGO player who now plays Valorant professionally. He and his girlfriend stream together often, making her a key component of his streams.

While playing Valorant, the streamer was greeted by his girlfriend Stephanie who was bringing him some food. She showed him a slice of pizza, showing off the heart she drew on the pizza slice using mayonnaise. Once he realized that she drew a heart on it, he immediately became excited.

"It's pizza with a heart?"

After sharing his excitement for the food being brought to him by his girlfriend, Stephanie shows off her work to his stream, tilting the plate towards the camera. This causes the pizza slice to slip off the plate and fall face down towards the desk.

Pizza splatters all over JASONR's desk

Once the pizza slice fell on the desk, all the mayo that was on the pizza splattered in different directions. Stephanie cried out in sadness, running out of the room to get something to wipe up the mess.

"No!! I'll get it, I'll get it! I'll get a new towel to pick it up!"

Stephenie then runs out of the room to grab towels to clean the mess. JASONR then starts to furiously describe how the pizza splattered all over his desk including his keyboard.

"That motherf*cker just splatted on my keyboard! You just splatted that sh*t all over me! What the f*ck?"

His girlfriend starts to clean his hands off while he gets ready for the start of the next round. After cleaning his arms, he yells again.

"Stephanie! What the f-?!

The clip shows us none of the mess, but based off of the streamer's reaction, one can develop a pretty clear image of the mess. While the main reason for the clip can't be seen, it's a series of unfortunate events that we would never wish to happen to us.

Edited by Mayank Shete