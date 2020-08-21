Streamer uses hair dye without reading instructions, regrets the decision later

In the past, we have seen innumerable hilarious incidents related to streamers. On various occasions, they end up saying or doing hilarious things, generally not on purpose. Some streamers are also mercilessly trolled by their viewers.

However, sometimes streamers prove to be independently capable of making a fool out of themselves. A couple of weeks ago, we talked about the streamer ‘twomad’, who decided to do a ‘sleep-stream’, and ended up thoroughly regretting his decision.

Recently, we saw an equally, if not funnier incident featuring a throughly different type of streamer. MissMollyMakes is a popular Australian cooking channel that is streamed on Twitch five times a week. The channel currently has more than 7k followers, and organizes various ‘cook-alongs’ and other events. The streamer/channel even has a dedicated website.

Streamer uses hairdye without reading the instructions

The incident is very recent, and fresh out of the oven. As it turns out, Miss Molly decided to give her partner a makeover. The plan was to give a haircut and then dye the hair, but as you can see in the video, she decided to do the dyeing first. You can see the original look in the picture below.

Image Credits: MIssMollyMakes, twitch.tv

We see the streamer go on about the job with a chilling confidence, as she stops to admire her work a bunch of times. Further, she mutters that she is excited to cut the hair.

Image Credits: MIssMollyMakes, twitch.tv

Once she is done, she instructs him to go and wash his hair. After a long discussion about the temperature of the water that is to be used, they decide that the best step to take is to rinse the dye with ‘cold water’.

Image Credits: MIssMollyMakes, twitch.tv

However, when her partner returns, she is horrified to find what has happened to his hair. As it turns out, he ended up taking a cold shower, which completely ruined his hair, and well, his face. We then see Molly burst into a uncontrollable laughing fit. You can watch the uncontrollable laughter in the clip below.

She tells him that it will go off after 25 to 30 washes, which means that there is absolutely nothing to worry about. Of course, the streamer’s partner does not quite agree. You can watch the entire stream in the video below.