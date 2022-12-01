Street Fighter 6 closed beta 2 patch notes: Ryu balance adjustments, Chun-Li, and Guile changes, bug fixes, and more

Capcom has finally announced that Street Fighter 6 will be receiving a second closed beta testing phase in just a couple of weeks.

Starting from December 16, 2022, to December 19, 2022, players will be able to try out the new beta making it quite an exciting time for franchise fans ahead of Christmas.

Prepare for Closed Beta Test #2 for #StreetFighter6 from December 16-19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!

8 Characters
Online Matches
🕹️ Crossplay
Input Delay Reduction Feature
...and some tweaks!

The developers will be introducing a significant number of changes in the second beta test when compared to the first one which was held earlier this October.

Street Fighter 6 fans looking for a more detailed description of the closed beta 2 patch can look up Capcom’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Street Fighter 6 closed beta 2 patch notes

We have increased the number of total spots in order to accommodate for both waves of participants. All Closed Beta Test #1 participants who redeemed their code are automatically invited to join Closed Beta Test #2.We have increased the number of total spots in order to accommodate for both waves of participants. #StreetFighter6 All Closed Beta Test #1 participants who redeemed their code are automatically invited to join Closed Beta Test #2.We have increased the number of total spots in order to accommodate for both waves of participants. #StreetFighter6 https://t.co/oHIvHHBTSf

1) Bug Fixes

Some bugs have been fixed.

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to freeze if you tried to sign out of your profile while in the Battle Hub.

2) New Feature

Added an option to reduce input delay in the Graphics menu. Turning this option on will shorten the gap between your inputs and the action happening on-screen.

This is particularly added for those who are using a monitor capable of displaying at 120Hz on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S.

For the Steam version the same effect can be achieved by turning this option on, setting Vsync to off, and setting the refresh rate to 120 Hz or higher.

3) Online Battle

Behavior Adjustments

Adjusted how input delay works when the connection status causes frequent changes to the delay (represented by the D value at the top of screen), so that it will no longer decrease in a round where there has been an increase.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where spectating one battle cabinet while queued up at another cabinet caused a communication error and a black screen when the match you're spectating is about to end.

Fixed an issue in Extreme Battle where if a projectile was on the screen, and Juri attacked an explosive with Fuhajin, she would be stuck in the Fuhajin animation until the projectile disappeared.

4) Training Mode

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Frame Meter would not work correctly if you chose to restore default settings.

Battle Adjustments

Fixed some bugs, as well as tweaked some aspects of the game related to controls and overall strategy.

There are no individual character adjustments since the last Closed Beta Test.

5) Behavior Adjustments

Adjusted Modern Controls so that a crouching heavy kick will be performed when pressing down-forward+Heavy Attack.

Jamie (Phantom Sway)

Appears in the command list as Down+Heavy, Heavy, Heavy, but in battle is performed with Down-forward+Heavy, Heavy, Heavy

Guile (Phantom Dagger)

Appears in the command list as Down+Heavy, Heavy, Heavy, but in battle is performed with Down-forward+Heavy, Heavy, Heavy.

Chun-Li (Water Lotus Fist)

This move is in the command list, but if players perform Down-forward+Heavy while using Modern control type, they will get Chun-Li's crouching heavy kick instead, and not Water Lotus Fist.

When performing a Super Art command such as Quarter-Circle Forward x 2 or Quarter-Circle Back x 2, the input delay going from down to forward or back is now 12 frames instead of 10 frames.

Crouching medium kicks that can be canceled into special attacks now have a hitstop of 9 frames instead of 10 frames.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where if players performed a Half-Circle Forward command to perform a Quarter-Circle Forward special move, they would instead get an attack attached to the "Shoryuken" command input.

Balance Adjustments

Perfect Parrying a projectile now has the same damage scaling when attacking an opponent during their recovery as Perfect Parrying a strike.

If you continue your parry stance after Perfect Parrying a projectile, if you release the parry within a certain period of time, no recovery time for releasing the parry will occur.

Level 1 Super Arts for all characters no longer have projectile invincibility.

6) Ryu Adjustments

Balance Adjustments

To go along with the invincibility change made to all Level 1 Super Arts, Ryu's Hashogeki and Shin Hashogeki are now considered strikes and not projectiles.

