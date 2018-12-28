Street Fighter V News: Capcom ditching season pass for upcoming DLC characters

Kage won't be a part of a season pass in 2019

Capcom and most fighting game developers in the past few years have adopted the same strategy when it comes to DLC characters.

Offer a Season Pass, put out so many characters at $5 a pop give or take, the season pass saves consumers around $5. We've seen it in Street Fighter V, Mortal Kombat X, we've even seen it in other games like the WWE 2K series.

Oddly enough, Capcom will look to skip that step in 2019. The company revealed in a recent tweet that there are currently no plans for a season pass next year, and the only ways to purchase Kage or any future DLC fighters are to build up in-game currency or pay real currency.

Kage can only be purchased individually with Fight Money or real currency. We currently have no plans to offer a Season Pass for the 2019 DLC characters. Stay tuned for information on future updates! — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 20, 2018

Kage was released earlier this month for $5.99, or 100,000 Fight Money.

This is a pretty strange move from Capcom, which has some questioning just how many characters we'll be seeing this year. If Street Fighter V only has two or three characters released throughout 2019, it would make sense to not bother with a pass.

Another theory is that the company will focus on other parts of the game this year, focusing on new stages, music, and V-Triggers. With the release of Kage, some characters did receive new V-Triggers, moving some fighters around the tier list.

If this was their new approach, it could be a pretty interesting path to head down going forward. With a pretty solid roster of characters, going back to flesh out the ones that are there could add life to those who aren't used much at this point.

There will be fans who won't like this news, surely. And if Capcom plans on releasing four or five DLC characters this year without a season pass, it will definitely rub people the wrong way. We'll have to wait and see where they go from here.

