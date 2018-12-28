×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Street Fighter V News: Capcom ditching season pass for upcoming DLC characters

Greg Bush
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
6   //    28 Dec 2018, 09:24 IST

Kage won't be a part of a season pass in 2019
Kage won't be a part of a season pass in 2019

Capcom and most fighting game developers in the past few years have adopted the same strategy when it comes to DLC characters.

Offer a Season Pass, put out so many characters at $5 a pop give or take, the season pass saves consumers around $5. We've seen it in Street Fighter V, Mortal Kombat X, we've even seen it in other games like the WWE 2K series.

Oddly enough, Capcom will look to skip that step in 2019. The company revealed in a recent tweet that there are currently no plans for a season pass next year, and the only ways to purchase Kage or any future DLC fighters are to build up in-game currency or pay real currency.

Kage was released earlier this month for $5.99, or 100,000 Fight Money.

This is a pretty strange move from Capcom, which has some questioning just how many characters we'll be seeing this year. If Street Fighter V only has two or three characters released throughout 2019, it would make sense to not bother with a pass.

Another theory is that the company will focus on other parts of the game this year, focusing on new stages, music, and V-Triggers. With the release of Kage, some characters did receive new V-Triggers, moving some fighters around the tier list.

If this was their new approach, it could be a pretty interesting path to head down going forward. With a pretty solid roster of characters, going back to flesh out the ones that are there could add life to those who aren't used much at this point.

There will be fans who won't like this news, surely. And if Capcom plans on releasing four or five DLC characters this year without a season pass, it will definitely rub people the wrong way. We'll have to wait and see where they go from here.

Follow Sportskeeda for all gaming news.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Greg Bush
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Greg has been an avid video game player for the majority of his life and has followed the industry closely for well over a decade. While he's primarily an ARPG and fighting game fan, he's delved into every genre a bit.
PS4 News: The Street Fighter V – Arcade edition Free...
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: DLC characters already "locked in" for...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: Black Ops 4 Dead of the Night DLC introduces...
RELATED STORY
Top Upcoming Video Games of 2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One):...
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19: Dozen Superstars being added to the Game 
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: Spider-Man: Silver Lining DLC is out today,...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: Spider Man PS4 get's Sam Raimi suit as a Free DLC
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Dungeon Fighter Online 3D trailer revealed
RELATED STORY
Tekken 7 News: Negan gameplay trailer released; Marduk...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best Upcoming PS4 games in 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us