How to recharge Seaglide in Subnautica

The Seaglide is the first vehicular equipment players will obtain in Subnautica during their early hours in developer Unknown World Entertainment's acclaimed open-world survival crafting game. However, like most other electronics-powered tools in the sci-fi underwater title, it can run out of juice after a while. Since it will be key to navigating vast stretches of empty and dangerous waters, keeping it topped up is key.

Ad

This guide will explain all there is to know about recharging the Seaglide in Subnautica.

Also read: Is it worth playing Subnautica in 2025?

How do you recharge the Seaglide in Subnautica?

Scan fragments found around the Shallows and Kelp Forest area to find parts for the Seaglide (Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

Before having to worry about how to recharge a Seaglide, you must obtain the gear. After crash-landing onto an alien planet and surviving in a Lifepod, you will quickly get to exploring your uncharted underwater surroundings and gathering materials and resources for survival.

Ad

Trending

After building a Scanner using the Fabricator, you can scan many elements in your surroundings, from alien fauna and flora to wreckage from the Aurora ship that got sucked into the planet's gravitational field. The latter includes a bunch of cargo, so we advise scanning those littered around the Safe Shallows and Kelp Forests starter areas to possibly find scattered Seaglide fragments.

Build the Seaglide at base once all crafting materials are acquired (Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

While their locations are random, they are always found within these two biomes, so some exploration will be needed. There are two equipment fragments that need to be scanned, and once the full blueprint has been obtained, you should return to your Lifepod and use the Fabricator machine to construct the Seaglide. It requires the following materials:

Ad

Battery (x1)

Lubricant (x1)

Copper Wire (x1)

Titanium (x1)

Once constructed, it will take up space in your inventory and must be assigned to the toolbar to be used. Since it already comes with the Battery that was used in its construction, you can use the Seaglide right off the bat.

That said, in this game, you can craft a Battery using Acid Mushroom (x2) and Copper Ore (x1), two fairly common resources found in the starting Safe Shallows area. To recharge the Seaglide, you must insert a new Battery. You can do this by holding the R button to swap the old one out and select from any batteries held in your inventory.

Ad

Also read: Where is the Lost River in Subnautica?

Subnautica is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.