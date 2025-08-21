How to recharge Seaglide in Subnautica

The Seaglide is the first vehicular equipment players will obtain in Subnautica during their early hours in developer Unknown World Entertainment's acclaimed open-world survival crafting game. However, like most other electronics-powered tools in the sci-fi underwater title, it can run out of juice after a while. Since it will be key to navigating vast stretches of empty and dangerous waters, keeping it topped up is key.
This guide will explain all there is to know about recharging the Seaglide in Subnautica.
How do you recharge the Seaglide in Subnautica?
Before having to worry about how to recharge a Seaglide, you must obtain the gear. After crash-landing onto an alien planet and surviving in a Lifepod, you will quickly get to exploring your uncharted underwater surroundings and gathering materials and resources for survival.
After building a Scanner using the Fabricator, you can scan many elements in your surroundings, from alien fauna and flora to wreckage from the Aurora ship that got sucked into the planet's gravitational field. The latter includes a bunch of cargo, so we advise scanning those littered around the Safe Shallows and Kelp Forests starter areas to possibly find scattered Seaglide fragments.
While their locations are random, they are always found within these two biomes, so some exploration will be needed. There are two equipment fragments that need to be scanned, and once the full blueprint has been obtained, you should return to your Lifepod and use the Fabricator machine to construct the Seaglide. It requires the following materials:
- Battery (x1)
- Lubricant (x1)
- Copper Wire (x1)
- Titanium (x1)
Once constructed, it will take up space in your inventory and must be assigned to the toolbar to be used. Since it already comes with the Battery that was used in its construction, you can use the Seaglide right off the bat.
That said, in this game, you can craft a Battery using Acid Mushroom (x2) and Copper Ore (x1), two fairly common resources found in the starting Safe Shallows area. To recharge the Seaglide, you must insert a new Battery. You can do this by holding the R button to swap the old one out and select from any batteries held in your inventory.
Subnautica is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS platforms.
