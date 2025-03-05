Suikoden I&II HD Remaster is an upcoming remastered bundle of two classic JRPGs that will be releasing globally on March 06, 2025. Suikoden I was originally released for the PlayStation in 1995 whereas the second installment of the game, Suikoden II, came out in 1998. Both the titles proved to be a massive success for Konami back then.

Ad

Now, decades later, Konami will be releasing a graphically enhanced version of them. Originally, both the games came out for just PlayStation consoles and PC. This time around though, the titles will be releasing on multiple platforms, as a bundle. Keep in mind that you cannot purchase only one of the titles.

The bundle can be bought from Steam if you want to play on PC. PS4 and PS5 players can get it from PlayStation Store, and Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players can buy it from the Xbox Game Store.

Ad

Trending

How to pre-order Suikoden I&II HD Remaster on various platforms

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster is available on a variety of platforms (Image via Konami)

Steam

Ad

Open Steam and search "Suikoden I&II HD Remaster."

Open the official game page.

Click "Add to Cart."

Once you complete the payment, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed and played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store

Open the Xbox Store on your console or PC.

Enter the game name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

Ad

PlayStation Store

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Nintendo eShop

Visit the Nintendo Store and search "Suikoden I&II HD Remaster".

Open the game page and select between Digital Edition and Physical Edition.

Now, click on "Pre-Order."

Next, log in to your Nintendo account, or sign up to create a new account.

Complete the payment and wait for the game to be released.

Ad

Pre-order bonuses for Suikoden I&II HD Remaster

If you pre-order the game, you will get the below mentioned rewards:

57300 potch (in-game currency)

Fortune Orb x1 (Doubles the XP gained)

Prosperity Orb x1 (Doubles the Potch gained)

For more gaming guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.