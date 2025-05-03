Suikoden I&II HD Remaster update 1.0.3: Everything new added with the latest patch

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster is a remastered collection of the original PlayStation titles released earlier this year. The bundle is available on a variety of platforms, including the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and even the Nintendo Switch.

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster has received a massive update across all platforms. This patch aims to fix every bug and glitch that players have been facing while playing the game.

Full patch notes for Suikoden I&II HD Remaster

This update of Suikoden I&II HD Remaster is available on all platforms (Image via Konami)

Here are the patch notes for Suikoden I&II HD Remaster, as revealed by Konami:

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Common:

Fixed text inconsistencies and errors

Fixed the issue where Runes with healing effects were malfunctioning when used in the field with empty slots left in your party

Optimized the game's stability

Suikoden I:

Fixed the "Zombie Dragon fight" event in Seika, where the game froze when an item was dropped while your bag was full

Fixed an issue where the game froze when a particular enemy dodged, and the double speed toggle was on for battles

Fixed discrepancies in the damage calculation explanation for unite attacks

Fixed an issue where the game froze in Kimberly's event when playing the game on a high frame-rate PC with VSYNC on

Fixed an issue where the background music would play abnormally when turning back halfway from the Castle at Lake Toran

Fixed an issue where the background music would play abnormally when entering/leaving Mace's house

Fixed an issue related to the record time in the matching cards minigame (Only when there are no records yet)

Fixed an issue where the game froze when defeating the Crystal Core using a Double-Jab attack

Fixed an issue where Kraze's "first mission" was not given properly depending on the direction he was spoken to. The mission will now be automatically unlocked when loading a save file

Suikoden II:

Fixed an issue where the items in your storage room turned invalid when selecting "Arrange." In addition, if there were any invalid items that were generated through this issue, they will automatically be fixed to their intended state when loading a save file

Fixed an issue where an error occurred when selecting "Retrieve" or "Strip" for certain dishes in the storage room

Fixed an issue where there was no corresponding buttons to L1 and R1 when playing the "Dancing with Karen" minigame on PC platforms.

Here are the key settings in Suikoden I&II HD Remaster:

Left Leg : X, NUM6

Right Leg : Z, NUM2

Left Hand : C, NUM8

Right Hand : Ctrl, NUM4

Right Turn : V, NUM7 added

Left Turn : B, NUM9 added

added Fixed the upper limit in the random boost range for status increasing items such as the Stone of Power

Fixed an issue where an error occurred when assigning a character bearing the Medicine Rune and entering battle with empty slots left in your party

Fixed an issue where the background music would play abnormally when entering the 2nd floor Great Hall in the headquarters when attacking L'Renouille

Fixed an issue where the climbing/getting down point in ladders would sometimes change

Fixed an issue where an error occurred when Badeaux was equipped with Millet Dumplings, integrated into a separate party from the hero's during the Luca fight, and used the Beastmaster Attack

Fixed an issue where equipment "Retrieved" from the storage room could not be equipped properly

The following functions have also been added to Suikoden I&II HD Remaster:

The option to close the game at the title screen on PC platforms

The addition of Settings 2 on the title screen

The option to toggle the BGM playback speed when you make use of the double speed function during battles in Settings 2

The option to turn on/off the footstep sound effect during movement in Settings 2

The option to switch the dash maneuver input (press to dash or press to walk) in Settings 2

The option to turn on/off auto-save in Settings 2

The addition of info on whether an item can be equipped and how the stats change when selecting “Retrieve” in the storage room

Changing the color of the Stars’ names on the tablet if they’re temporarily leaving your army so that the level-up conditions for your headquarters are more comprehensible

For more updates on Suikoden I&II HD Remaster, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

