Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Streaming and content creation has now become a lucrative career option for regular gamers, courtesy to the massive audience that games of today enjoy. Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most played mobile battle royale games.

Free Fire has a huge fan base, which has contributed to the growth of the game across many dimensions, from eSports to content creation. It achieved a record-high 100 million peak daily active users in the second quarter of 2020.

Some of the online creators are highly regarded and admired. Dyland Maximus Zidane, aka Dyland PROS or Sultan Proslo, is a prominent Free Fire content creator. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 16207002, and current IGN is SULTANBOSUFF. Sultan Proslo is also the leader of the guild BOSUPROS.

Sultan Proslo’s Stats

Sultan Proslo’s Lifetime Stats

Sultan Proslo has played 534 solo matches and racked up 55 victories, with a win percentage of 10.30%. He has managed to get 1455 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.04. He also has 24 wins in 92 duo matches.

When it comes to the squad mode, he has played 805 games, and won in 280 of them. It translates to an impressive win rate of 34.78%. Sultan Proslo has also notched 2064 kills at a splendid K/D ratio of 3.93.

His YouTube channel

Sultan Proslo started his channel over five years ago and named it Dyland PROS. He creates content around several games. However, with the upsurge in the popularity of Free Fire, he began streaming the game regularly.

His YouTube channel currently boasts more than 10.9 million subscribers and has over 817 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Sultan Proslo is active on Instagram and Facebook.

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here