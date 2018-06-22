Summer Season Finale returns to Mumbai

Esports tournament comes to the ‘City of Dreams’

Mumbai, June 22nd, 2018: NODWIN Gaming Private Limited (NODWIN), pioneer of Esports in India (Source: Industry Insights for Online and Mobile Gaming in India by Frost & Sullivan dated January 20, 2018) and a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Limited (Nazara) announce the first season finale in the Omen by HP ESL India Premiership 2018 calendar. The Summer Season Finale takes place from 23-24 June 2018 at the Phoenix MarketCity Kurla, Mumbai. This offline tournament comes alive from 10 AM to 9 PM with premier esports action on all days.

“ In the recent past, leagues such as ESL India Premiership League have successfully organised tournaments in India. Building on the experience, we have planned something different and exciting for this year. Apart from premium esports action, the Summer Season Finale in Mumbai is also expected to host multiple activities ranging from entertainment to pop culture.” said Mr. Akshat Rathee, Founder & CEO of NODWIN Gaming.

Omen by HP ESL India Premiership 2018 is India’s flagship tournament and hosts an INR 1 crore prize pool ($155,000 USD*). In 2018, ESL India Premiership has Omen by HP as the title sponsors for the second consecutive year. This association exhibits HP’s support to the domestic competitive gaming scene. Similarly, high-performance, gaming peripheral manufacturer, HyperX and leading energy drink brand, Red Bull continue their partnership with the Premiership for three successive years. Global processor giants, Intel also joins the journey.

“With the recent launch of an entirely new, power-packed portfolio of OMEN by HP gaming products, HP is celebrating the competitive spirit that burns inside all gamers,” said Neelima Burra, Country Marketing Director, HP Inc. India. “This is the second year of our association with ESL India and we are excited to help power the gameplay behind the ESL India Premiership. HP is committed to grow esports by investing in the athletes of the future and our continued partnership with ESL is a testament of our commitment.”

The Summer Season Finale of Omen by HP ESL India Premiership 2018 marks the completion of the online phase. The 2-day LAN tournament will host the ultimate championships for the games of Clash Royale, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA 2. The top four contestants from the Masters League of the different games will travel down to Mumbai and fight for glory. Brutality, Entity Gaming, Signify, ROG Titans, Suteekshan Joshi and Mukul Anchal are a few of the many top teams and players arriving to play. The Summer Season Finale will be an INR 31,80,000 affair, which is sourced from the main prize pool. It should be noted that the progress of the Summer Season Finale will be streamed exclusively on Hotstar, a leading digital and mobile entertainment platform in the country.

“It is our third consecutive year supporting ESL in India and we are proud of how things have turned out so far. We believe that the team is surpassing the gamer’s expectations and we are happy to see the Indian gaming community grow. Being a global gaming brand known for quality of products and engagements, we have been in touch with the teams and organizers and our team is pretty excited to see the outcome of the summer season. We are also happy to leverage this platform for an exclusive unveiling of the much awaited HyperX product.” said Mr. Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, HyperX India. He added, “HyperX aspires to build a competitive gaming community in India and have extended our support to initiatives like ESL which are aligned with our vision.”

With the aim of providing an all-round experience to our fans, the Summer Season Finale hopes to host a unique segment. Arriving alongside the country’s best esports professionals will be two of India’s top comedians - Abish Mathew and Gaurav Kapoor. The two will be present at the Summer Season Finale ensuring that our audience gets their daily laughter dosage. Also present at the venue will be the Indian futsal star, Chanpreet Singh Bhui. He is all set to enthral the crowd with his amazing football skills.

Apart from intense esports action and whacky stand-up performances, NODWIN Gaming has a whole host of activities planned for the Summer Season Finale in Mumbai. The attending crowds can get their hands on the latest tech available at the exclusive experience booths managed by HyperX and Omen by HP. Also on the cards is a cosplay contest which allows fans to see their favourite video game characters come to life. Finally, a dedicated gaming zone is expected to be setup hosting popular titles such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Uncharted 4 and much more!

The Summer Season Finale of Omen by HP ESL India Premiership 2018 signals the first of the many planned esports tournaments in this year’s calendar. This tournament also acts as a transition between the seasons of Omen by HP ESL India Premiership 2018 while also promising to inspire several budding gamers to register and kick-start their esports career!