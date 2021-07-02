Summit1G unknowingly breaks the Max Payne 3 speedrun world record on stream

Former CS: GO professional Summit1g has just cemented himself as part of video gaming history, as he now holds the world record in Max Payne 3.

Hunting the world record for a while, Summit1g has been practicing Max Payne 3 on and off over the past few months. His efforts were finally rewarded today, as he got the world record for the Any%, Glitchless + Cutscene Skip category in Max Payne 3.

Summit1g gets the world record for Any%, Glitchless + Cutscene Skip, hardcore mode in Max Payne 3 and doesn't even realise it

Completing the legendary run with a time of just 1h 30m 51s 088ms, Summit1g officially holds the crown for Hardcore mode Any% with a lead of around seven seconds ahead of a player called the ThirstyHyena, who completed the game in 1h 30m 58s.

To top the situation off, Summit1g was blissfully unaware of the run he had just managed to pull off, eventually losing his mind upon realizing he's now a world record holder.

That's close huh? ... (reads chat) What's the world record exactly? We didn't get it, I don't think so boys. I think its one-thirty-eleven or something like that.... IT'S ONE THIRTY FIFTY EIGHT!? No f****g way!

In utter bewilderment of what just happened, Summit1g can be seen hilarious clutching his cap to truly process the feat he just accomplished.

(The old world record of 1h 30m 58s)

The category in itself has historically not been chased a lot owing not just to its difficulty, but also the general instability of the Max Payne 3 PC port, as was customary with every Rockstar Games PC port of the era. Prone to crashing and notoriously unoptimized, Max Payne 3 is extremely frustrating to speedrun, as the best runs can die at any moment due to a random crash.

What Summit1g accomplished is truly noteworthy in this regard and although not safe forever, the world record may be safe for a while.

